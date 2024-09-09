The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan and Leisure Show at Mystery Creek, Hamilton. Photo / Kate Durie.

The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan and Leisure Show later this month will be the biggest motorhome and caravan show seen in New Zealand.

More than 230 exhibitors were expected at the September 27-29 event at Mystery Creek, which includes a huge array of the latest and greatest outdoor lifestyle products, plus advice on from the experts.

Most of the leading manufacturers, distributors and importers would be at the show.

The event could also double as a holiday for the mobile camping fraternity and was the largest park-and-stay event in New Zealand. People were able to stay on-site for only $10 for all three days of the show, although that does not include entry to the show itself. Powered sites were $65.