Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan and Leisure Shows set to draw hundreds to Mystery Creek

Waikato Herald
Quick Read
The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan and Leisure Show at Mystery Creek, Hamilton. Photo / Kate Durie.

The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan and Leisure Show at Mystery Creek, Hamilton. Photo / Kate Durie.

The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan and Leisure Show later this month will be the biggest motorhome and caravan show seen in New Zealand.

More than 230 exhibitors were expected at the September 27-29 event at Mystery Creek, which includes a huge array of the latest and greatest outdoor lifestyle products, plus advice on from the experts.

Most of the leading manufacturers, distributors and importers would be at the show.

The event could also double as a holiday for the mobile camping fraternity and was the largest park-and-stay event in New Zealand. People were able to stay on-site for only $10 for all three days of the show, although that does not include entry to the show itself. Powered sites were $65.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Multi-day passes provided unlimited access over the three days for $35, or $18 for a day, with free parking and free entry for those under 16, accompanied by an adult.

The event runs on Friday and Saturday from 9am-5pm and on Sunday from 9am-4pm.

Online and gate sales are available.

The next show will be held at the Great Lake Centre in Taupō on November 2 and 3.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News