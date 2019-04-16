Rural Women NZ national president Fiona Gower. Photo / Richard Robinson.

Entries are now open for the NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards 2019.

"The NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate and showcase excellence in business, entrepreneurship and innovation by rural women," says RWNZ national president Fiona Gower.

"We are pleased that NZI will again be joining us as Premier Partner," says Gower.

"Following the success of the 2018 awards, NZI is proud to work alongside RWNZ to grow the awards," says NZI national manager — rural Jon Watson.

"Two new categories, which focus on rural health and food and beverage, have been introduced, making seven category awards.

"The Supreme Award Winner is selected from the seven category winners," says Watson.

Entries close on Wednesday, July 31 with winners announced at on Friday, November 22 in Wellington.

"If you know a woman running a business in a rural area, encourage her to enter," says Gower.

"In addition to the prizes, the awards are an excellent way for rural women to promote their businesses and attract media coverage."

¦For more information search awards at visit ruralwomennz.nz