Her owner Kate Hill, said Greta helped an autistic person overcome his fear of dogs.

Muddi the Collie X from Christchurch wins NZ's 2024 Top Office Dog award.

“After one term of Reading Buddies, the boy was lying on the floor with his arms around Greta, bringing letters to her. In one of his letters, he wrote, ‘You are a female protagonist in this world. I like hugging you.’

“I have made a couple of small picture books based on Greta’s life and included pictures that help to show that not all dogs are dangerous. She has made a huge impact.”

Hill said Greta always had a job from an early age and after retiring, she thought it was essential to find another because she was highly trained, which is when she came across the programme.

“Greta auditioned and passed her ‘job interview’. Since then, she has worked in various schools and libraries with a small team of three other animals.”

She said research proves that the programme helps remove some barriers children face in learning literacy.

“Some of these children may have difficulty reading, and research has shown that the dogs’ presence creates a soothing atmosphere, reduces tension, and removes barriers. Occasionally, some children are afraid of dogs, so seeing Greta behaving quietly and being friendly can help them gradually reduce their fear.”

Meanwhile, a retired avalanche search and rescue dog named ‘Muddi’, who was qualified to find people buried in up to two metres of snow, took out the title of NZ’s Top Office Dog.

The 14-year-old Collie X from Rolleston now goes to work with her owner Catherine Hughes at Shirley Vet Clinic who says she provides much-needed emotional support to the clinic’s vets, nurses, and support staff.

Frog Recruitment Managing Director Shannon Barlow said Greta and Muddi highlight that a dog’s age is no barrier to delivering impact in the workplace.

“This year’s winners may be in their golden years, but they have revealed the unique value that dogs play when they have a job; these dogs are vitally important because they positively lift an organisation’s culture, underscoring a happy workplace and ultimately, this can contribute to boosting productivity.

Kingsley the Golden Retriever from Invercargill won the NZ's 2024 People's Choice award.

“A recent survey we undertook with over 1000 New Zealand workers highlighted 72% of people believe the benefits of having dogs at work outweigh the negatives, which is a huge vote of canine confidence,” she said.

“There are many reasons to embrace dogs in the workplace. Not only are they proven to improve our mental health and contribute to a positive workplace culture, but they encourage us to do our best mahi and make a positive difference to our lives daily.”

Meanwhile, a Golden Retriever from Invercargill named ‘Kingsley’ won the People’s Choice category, providing a variety of opportunities for kids to learn, be comforted, and feel safe around dogs, at Tisbury School.

The category’s online voting page invited dog lovers to donate to charities that make a positive impact on dogs in their communities, which raised $6500. All proceedings will be donated to NZ mental health and dog-related charities.

Greta, Muddi, and Kingsley walk away with barking rights as NZ’s Top Dogs 2024, along with a $1000 prize package, and Top Dog trophies.





Full list of NZ Top Dog 2024 winners:

Dog with a Job Award:

Winner – Greta from Hamilton City Council Library

City Council Library Second - Piper from Nelson (tracking dog)

Third – Lace from Auckland (Land Search and Rescue)

Office Dog Award:

Winner – Mudd: from Rolleston for Shirley Vet Clinic

Second - Koozer from Airpark Christchurch

Third - Sassy from The Heart of the Gardens School in Auckland

People’s Choice Award:

1. Winner – Kingsley: VIP Golden Retriever at Tisbury School in Invercargill

2. Second – Murphy: VIP Golden Retriever at Michael Park School in Auckland



