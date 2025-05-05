Cambridge stablehand Briarna Blackmore, 18, will swap stables for a hangar as she is about to start training to be an aircraft technician with the New Zealand Defence Force.
Aircraftman Blackmore previously worked at a thoroughbred racing stable in Cambridge where she was part of team doing general farm maintenance and assisting with foaling and breeding.
She just completed the 12-week recruit course at Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Base Woodbourne in the South Island, where she will also soon start her trade training.
“I worked [at the stables] until the day before I came to Woodbourne, which was probably the best preparation that I could have gotten for recruit course, given the extremely long and physical hours.”
Blackmore said the highlight of the recruit course had been the friendships she developed.