“The US and Republic of Korea forces have been really supportive, and it’s been an excellent experience so far.

“The team’s been really positive; coming from a New Zealand winter into Korean summer has been a nice change.

“It took a couple of weeks to acclimatise, but the Republic of Korea personnel have been great at keeping us stocked with electrolytes and water and the Korean food is really good.”

The personnel from 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (2/1 RNZIR), have been working in some challenging conditions, from dense jungle to urban environments.

The platoon will remain on the Korean Peninsula until the end of October.

Further joint training and mission rehearsal activities are being planned for 2026.

Andrews was inspired to join the Army in 2019 after taking part in shooting competitions.

“I met someone who had served, and it inspired me to give it a go. I signed up and a week after my 21st birthday I was on the bus to Waiouru.”

Corporal Chris Andrews joined the Army in 2019. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

After graduating from Defence Health School in 2022, he served with Central Health Support Squadron as a member of the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment task unit aid post (TUAP), before posting to Southern Health Support Squadron.

The TUAP is the first point of medical care for the units they are supporting, providing personnel with specialised first aid, triage, resuscitation and stabilisation support, and can look after any casualties before they are transferred to a higher level of care.

Andrews is currently the commander of High Readiness TUAP for his medical team working with 2/1 RNZIR.

Since joining, Andrews has deployed to Fiji, Australia, New Caledonia, Britain and now South Korea.

He said becoming an Army medic has been rewarding.

“You get qualifications, meet great people and gain skills you’ll use for life.

“It’s one of those roles where you’re constantly helping others – whether in a clinic, out in the field, or overseas on operations.”

New Zealand previously contributed naval and ground forces in support of UNC during the Korean War in the early 1950s. More than 6000 New Zealanders served.