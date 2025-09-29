Corporal Chris Andrews, of Pōkeno, is one of 35 New Zealand Army infantry soldiers currently putting their training to the test in the Republic of Korea. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force
Pōkeno soldier Corporal Chris Andrews is one of 35 New Zealand Army infantry soldiers currently putting their training to the test in South Korea (Republic of Korea).
As the platoon medic, Andrews, a former Tuakau College student, has a dual role, supporting training by simulating battlefield medical response while alsoproviding real-life medical cover for the Kiwi soldiers.
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has a long-standing commitment to supporting peace on the Korean Peninsula and has previously deployed personnel to the United Nations Command (UNC) and its Military Armistice Commission, but this is the first time the NZDF has sent a combat-ready infantry platoon to train alongside the Republic of Korea and United States forces.
Andrews said it was an important operation for New Zealand.
“We’re showing we can operate alongside our partners and that we’re here to train hard.
The personnel from 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (2/1 RNZIR), have been working in some challenging conditions, from dense jungle to urban environments.
The platoon will remain on the Korean Peninsula until the end of October.
Further joint training and mission rehearsal activities are being planned for 2026.
Andrews was inspired to join the Army in 2019 after taking part in shooting competitions.
“I met someone who had served, and it inspired me to give it a go. I signed up and a week after my 21st birthday I was on the bus to Waiouru.”
After graduating from Defence Health School in 2022, he served with Central Health Support Squadron as a member of the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment task unit aid post (TUAP), before posting to Southern Health Support Squadron.
The TUAP is the first point of medical care for the units they are supporting, providing personnel with specialised first aid, triage, resuscitation and stabilisation support, and can look after any casualties before they are transferred to a higher level of care.
Andrews is currently the commander of High Readiness TUAP for his medical team working with 2/1 RNZIR.
Since joining, Andrews has deployed to Fiji, Australia, New Caledonia, Britain and now South Korea.
He said becoming an Army medic has been rewarding.