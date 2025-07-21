NZ Army Gunners from 16th Field Regiment, Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery during a mortar live firing exercise in Waiouru as part of preparation for a trip to Papua New Guinea. Photo / Corporal Naomi James, NZ Defence Force
The New Zealand Army is gearing up for a significant exercise in Papua New Guinea this month.
A training team from the 16th Field Regiment, which is usually based out of Linton Army Camp, is currently en route to Papua New Guinea to deliver mortar handling training to the localDefence Force.
The training would culminate with a live fire exercise, the NZ Defence Force said.
In turn, the Papua New Guinea Defence Force would deliver jungle training to the NZ Army gunners.
It will be the first time the 16th Field Regiment will have the opportunity to train alongside the Papua New Guinea partners.
Before the overseas exercise, New Zealand Army gunners from 16th Field Regiment, Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery (RNZA) conducted a mortar live firing exercise in the Waiouru Military Training Area.
As part of the exercise in Waiouru, the 16th Field Regiment ran through a mortar handling scenario by day and by night to get validated and confirm they are ready to deliver the training in Papua New Guinea.
Morris said it was a big mission to get the personnel and equipment transported overseas and required working with logistics and RNZAF counterparts.
“Deploying a large contingent and a considerable amount of freight means multiple C-130J-30 Hercules flights.
“Once we’re on the ground at Port Moresby we will be supported by the Papua New Guinea Defence Force,” said Morris.
Image 1 of 5: Ahead of an exercise in Papua New Guinea, New Zealand Army gunners from 16th Field Regiment, Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery conducted a mortar live firing exercise in Waiouru. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force
He said the dynamic security situation in the wider Pacific region highlighted the importance of working alongside partners.
“The PNGDF and the New Zealand Army are both focused on warfighting and opportunities like these, where we enhance each other’s warfighting capability, are vital in maintaining that focus.”