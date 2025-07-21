NZ Army Gunners from 16th Field Regiment, Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery during a mortar live firing exercise in Waiouru as part of preparation for a trip to Papua New Guinea. Photo / Corporal Naomi James, NZ Defence Force

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

NZ Army gunners prepare in Waiouru for historic Papua New Guinea exercise

NZ Army Gunners from 16th Field Regiment, Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery during a mortar live firing exercise in Waiouru as part of preparation for a trip to Papua New Guinea. Photo / Corporal Naomi James, NZ Defence Force

The New Zealand Army is gearing up for a significant exercise in Papua New Guinea this month.

A training team from the 16th Field Regiment, which is usually based out of Linton Army Camp, is currently en route to Papua New Guinea to deliver mortar handling training to the local Defence Force.

The training would culminate with a live fire exercise, the NZ Defence Force said.

In turn, the Papua New Guinea Defence Force would deliver jungle training to the NZ Army gunners.

It will be the first time the 16th Field Regiment will have the opportunity to train alongside the Papua New Guinea partners.