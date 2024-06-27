With additional reconnaissance and signals support, the plan was for the platoon to stealthily move into position before machine guns and snipers laid down suppressing fire on a simulated enemy.

Image 1 of 24 : The New Zealand Army has been busy holding exercises at the Waiouru training area. This included 12 days of Exercise Vengeance involving Victor Company from the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment and Exercise Brimstone held by The School of Artillery. Photos by Mike Scott / NZ Herald

Then it was all on — deafening gunfire, bayonets, smoke, screamed orders with coordinated movement — ending in the effective elimination of the foe.

Exercise Vengeance is not for the faint-hearted. Low temperatures, foul weather, tough alpine terrain, overnight dig-ins, and fatigue all contribute to a testing environment for the troops.

Major Haedyn Jenkinson, 30, the commanding officer for Victor Company, directed the exercise.

“Everything that we do is to train within a number of different environments, within a number of different scenarios to ensure that our soldiers are combat-ready to be able to deploy overseas whenever the government calls upon us.”

The missions can vary, such as responding to natural disasters in the South Pacific or civil disturbances like when the battalion deployed troops to the Solomon Islands in 2021 to support local police.

A few clicks south, the School of Artillery, led by Major Oliver Lynn, is putting rising leaders through their paces, setting up and firing shells against mock targets.

“It’ll see a lot of these students navigate that rewarding but difficult transition from just being one of the guys or girls to having rank and responsibility”, he said.

In modern warfare, the New Zealand army artillery regiments do far more than fire cannons and mortars. They are responsible for coordinating airstrikes and using high-tech drones for reconnaissance.

“It’s important for us to be a light, agile, fighting force. And, whilst we hope that we never have to be used in anger, we do have to be ready for what comes in what’s turning into a more volatile, uncertain, complex world







