Alice de Wet, NZ Naturist Foundation, and a fellow gardener preparing for a bumper Nude Gardening Day.

National Nude Gardening Day provides gardening enthusiasts with the perfect excuse to shed inhibitions along with clothes and soak up the beauty of nature.

This Labour weekend Kiwis will be getting their kit off and getting outside as they celebrate the therapeutic benefits of gardening without the confines of clothing.

Nude Gardening Day, which traditionally takes place on the Saturday of Labour weekend, sits in National Gardening Week. This year’s theme, Vegies – Better homegrown - aims to shine a light on the multiple benefits of growing your own vegetables.

Fiona Arthur from Yates says National Nude Gardening Day isn’t just about breaking taboos.

“It’s a reminder of our deep-rooted connection to the natural world and a chance to indulge in the therapeutic benefits of gardening sans clothing. What better way to tend your garden than in the buff,” says Ms Arthur.

Alice de Wet, marketing manager of the New Zealand Federation of Naturists, says Nude Gardening Day is a worldwide phenomenon that is not just reserved for naturists.

“We invite everyone to try it – at your local club or in your own back garden. Getting out in the sun, as nature intended, is very liberating and empowering. It promotes body positivity and a renewed appreciation for the environment,” says Ms de Wet.

Nude Gardening Day can be celebrated in many different ways:

Don your birthday suit and garden as nature intended

Connect with nature – hug a tree, chat to the plants, sow some spring vege or flower seeds

Get some exercise – but maybe skip the star jumps and instead pull some weeds, top up the compost and trim out-of-control bushes

Be brave and give your neighbours a cheeky little wave

Share the day with friends and invite your bosom buddies around for a cold beverage

Make memories – take a photo of something beautiful in your garden

Meditate or read a book in the great outdoors

Embrace the sensory experience - feel the soil beneath your feet, the sun on your skin, and the breeze against your body

Remember, safety is paramount. Participants should be mindful of sun protection, use appropriate gardening tools, and be cautious of any potential hazards in their garden.

So, whether you’re an experienced gardener or just looking to try something new, shed the stresses of daily life along with your clothes and revel in the therapeutic joy of tending to the earth au natural.





- Supplied

Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.