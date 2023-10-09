Pita Anae-Ah Sue of Waikato dives over to score a try during the NPC quarter-final against Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Waikato almost pulled off an outrageous comeback but came up short, going down 32-28 to the Wellington Lions at Sky Stadium in a Bunnings NPC quarter-final.

Wellington’s first points came after Waikato were penalised in their own half for not releasing in the tackle.

Pivot Aidan Morgan was successful with the penalty shot at goal from 40m out, giving the home team a 3-0 lead after four minutes.

Wellington extended their advantage to eight when Julian Savea went over in the right-hand corner.

The Mooloo men were penalised for a high tackle and Billy Proctor took a quick tap, catching Waikato off guard on defence, and Savea went in to score the first try of the match. Morgan was unsuccessful with the conversion.

James Tucker scored Waikato’s first try from the back of a successful driving maul from 8m out.

Tepaea Cook-Savage’s successful conversion had Waikato within one point after 15 minutes.

Wellington extended their advantage back to eight points when Riley Higgins found a gap in the Waikato defensive line and scored.

Morgan added the extras and Wellington led 15-7 at the 27-minute mark.

Waikato's Tepaea Cook-Savage kicks the ball during the NPC quarter final against Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Waikato gave away a penalty right in front of their posts, eight minutes from halftime.

Morgan was successful with the penalty shot to add another three points to the home team’s score.

After another penalty, Wellington opted for a lineout 5m out and were rewarded when hooker James O’Reilly crossed from the back of a driving maul.

Morgan added the extras from the sideline, helping Wellington lead 25-7 at halftime.

Waikato struck quickly in the second half when Hautapu hooker Pita Anae-Ah Sue broke through the Lions defence to score under the posts.

Cook-Savage added the extras from out in front to cut the home team’s lead to 11 points.

But Lions captain Du’Plessis Kirifi barged his way over the try line to stretch the home team’s lead again.

Morgan added the extras and Wellington led 32-14 nearing the midpoint of the second half.

Midfielder Tana Tuhakaraina scored Waikato’s third try when he skipped his way through the Wellington defence to go under the posts.

Taha Kemara took over the kicking duties and was successful with the conversion to make it 32-21 with 17 minutes remaining.

Waikato made it a four-point game with six minutes remaining, after being awarded a penalty in Wellington’s half.

Te Awamutu Sports hooker Sean Ralph was able to score from the back of a successful driving maul from the lineout.

Kemara nailed the conversion to set up a grandstand finish.

The Mooloo men threw everything at Wellington in the dying stages of the match. But the Lions were able to force an error and halt an unlikely comeback from Waikato as they fell agonisingly short 32-28 in the capital.

Wellington Lions 32 (Julian Savea, Riley Higgins, James O’Reilly, Du’Plessis Kirifi tries; Aidan Morgan 3 conversions, 2 penalties)

Waikato 28 (James Tucker, Pita Anae-Ah Sue, Tana Tuhakaraina, Sean Ralph tries; Tepaea Cook-Savage 2 conversions, Taha Kemara 2 conversions)

HT: 25-7

