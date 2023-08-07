Te Awamutu Sports’ Sean Ralph dots down for one of his two tries over Hamilton Marist. Photo / Te Awamutu Sports

Te Awamutu Sports’ Tai Cribb and Sean Ralph made their provincial debuts in Waikato’s 29-21 NPC week one win over Southland in Invercargill on Sunday.

The young forwards came off the bench in the second half. Clubmate Taha Kemara was called up off the pine earlier due to an arm injury to one-cap All Black and debutant first five-eighth Josh Ioane.

Former Te Awamutu Sports rep Malachi Wrampling-Alec also made his Waikato debut in the No. 6 jersey, grabbing a five-pointer. His brother Gideon Wrampling started alongside him at centre.

Quinn Tupaea made his long-awaited return to first-class rugby, but left the field just after halftime after failing a head injury assessment (HIA).

Up 26-11 at halftime, the visitors could score only three points in the second half and in injury time to quell a determined Southland, who got to 21 points with 24 minutes remaining.

Earlier, Waikato’s pack hit Southland hard.

Waikato's Tai Cribb prepares to contest the line-out in the 2023 Chiefs Country Centurions Cup match against Counties Manukau. Photo / Jesse Wood

Within six minutes, a counter-attack from Tepaea Cook-Savage combining with Bailyn Sullivan led to blindside flanker Wrampling-Alec crossing while hooker Pita Anae Ah-Sue also busted through to score.

Southland Stags recorded their first points with a Greg Dyer penalty at the 12-minute mark, as Waikato continued to lead 12-3.

Ōtorohanga halfback Cortez Ratima then grabbed a double, in the 20th and 30th minutes respectively.

Southland finally got a reward before the half, as their pack pounded the Waikato line in several thrusts before the ball was moved to wing Michael Manson to score.

Five minutes after the break, Southland used their lineout maul before releasing it through the backline for wing Viliami Fine to go over beneath the posts.

However, Southland couldn’t maintain try-scoring pressure. While first five-eighth Greg Dyer got them within five points with a penalty goal, the injury time goal for replacement Kemara was enough for Waikato to leave Southland without a bonus point.

Southland 21 (Michael Manson, Viliami Fine tries; Greg Dyer con, 3 pen)

Waikato 29 (Malachi Wrampling-Alec, Pita Anae Ah-Sue, Cortez Ratima 2 tries; Josh Ioane 3 con; Taha Kemara pen).

HT: 11-26

For match highlights, search YouTube for: ‘RD 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Southland v Waikato (Bunnings NPC 2023)’.