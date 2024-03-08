Waikato's 2024 Bunnings NPC campaign kicks off on August 10 with a double-header at FMG Stadium Waikato. Photo / Photosport

Waikato's 2024 Bunnings NPC campaign kicks off on August 10 with a double-header at FMG Stadium Waikato. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby has announced the schedule for the upcoming Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship (NPC) season.

Waikato Rugby’s NPC campaign kicks off on August 10 with a doubleheader at FMG Stadium Waikato where Waikato’s NPC and Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) sides will take on the Bay of Plenty’s.

Bay of Plenty are the current holders of the Nathan Strongman Memorial Trophy and will put that trophy on the line when they travel across the Kaimais for a Saturday afternoon 4.45pm kickoff.

This battle is followed by two away trips north up State Highway 1 when the Mooloos take on Counties Manukau on Sunday, August 18 at 4.35pm, and then North Harbour the following Sunday, August 25.

That’s when Waikato will battle for the Les Pearce Cup, which North Harbour currently holds.

After back-to-back road trips, Waikato will kick off the first of their three-match “storm week”.

Auckland will challenge Waikato for the Stan Thomas Memorial; the trophy is currently held by Waikato, having beaten them at Bell Park last season. This game kicks off on Saturday, August 31.

It will be another big afternoon at FMG Stadium Waikato, with a double-header on the cards - the FPC side is also playing Auckland earlier in the day.

Wednesday rugby returns to FMG Stadium Waikato that week, hosting the Northland Taniwha in what will be their first match under lights, with a 7.05pm kickoff.

To wrap up the “storm week”, week five will see Waikato travel down to Taranaki to do battle with the 2023 NPC champions and current holders of the Ryan Wheeler Memorial on Sunday, September 8.

Weeks six and seven see the Mooloo men return to Hamilton for back-to-back home games for the second time.

Waikato will finish off their regular season home matches against last year’s beaten finalists Hawke’s Bay (Saturday, September 14 at 7.05pm) and Tasman Mako a week later on September 21 at 4.35pm.

The regular season wraps up in the deep south with matches against the Southland Stags on Sunday, September 29 at 2.05pm and Canterbury on Saturday, October 5 at 7.05pm.

A stand-out feature for Waikato’s 2024 NPC campaign sees them with seven afternoon kickoffs and two double-headers.

The Bunnings National Provincial Championship quarter-finals will start on Friday, October 11.

Waikato Bunnings Warehouse NPC 2024 draw

Week 1: Waikato vs Bay of Plenty, Saturday, August 10. 4.35pm. FMG Stadium Waikato.

Week 2: Waikato vs Counties, Sunday, August 18. 4.35pm. Pukekohe.

Week 3: Waikato vs North Harbour. Sunday, August 25. 4.35pm. Albany.

Week 4: Waikato vs Auckland. Saturday, August 31. 4.35pm. FMG Stadium Waikato.

Week 4: Waikato vs Northland. Wednesday, September 4. 7.05pm. FMG Stadium Waikato.

Week 5: Waikato vs Taranaki. Sunday, September 8. 2.05pm. New Plymouth.

Week 6: Waikato vs Hawke’s Bay. Saturday, September 14. 7.05pm. FMG Stadium Waikato.

Week 7: Waikato vs Tasman. Saturday, September 21. 4.35pm. FMG Stadium Waikato.

Week 8: Waikato vs Southland. Sunday, September 29. 2.05pm. Invercargill.

Week 9: Waikato vs Canterbury. Saturday, October 5. 7.05pm. Christchurch.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.