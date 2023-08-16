Waikato NPC are travelling to Napier today. Photo / Jesse Wood

Waikato’s NPC rugby side is on the way to Napier to face the Hawke’s Bay Magpies at McLean Park tonight and head coach Ross Filipo has made significant changes to his squad.

Six players are set to make their debut and there is a new front-row combination: Rhys Marshall and Solomone Tukuafu come off the bench to start at hooker and tighthead prop respectively.

Ollie Norris, a late starter at loosehead prop against Bay of Plenty, will also be joining the squad. Hamilton Burr retains his place in the second row and will captain the team in the absence of regular co-captains.

Tai Cribb gets his first start at lock, replacing James Tucker, and will combine with Burr to make up the new second-row combination. In the loose forwards, Patirck McCurran retains his position at openside flanker.

McCurran is joined by Xavier Saifoloi at blindside who is among the six players making their Waikato debut. Te Rama Reuben gets his first start this season at the back of the scrum, replacing Simon Parker who moves to the bench.

Xavier Roe comes off the bench to start at halfback replacing Cortez Ratima. Roe will combine with Taha Kemara to make up the halves.

In the midfield, Austin Anderson, who made his Waikato debut off the bench against Bay of Plenty last weekend, has been named to trade places with Gideon Wrampling. Anderson will be joined by Bailyn Sullivan who retains his place at outside centre.

Liam Coombes-Fabling makes the move from the right wing to fullback replacing Tepaea Cook-Savage who moves to the reserves for this match. Coombes-Fabling’s positional move allows Cody Nordstrom to make his Waikato run-on debut on the right wing.

The final change to the starting XV will have Tana Tuhakaraina start on the left wing, replacing Daniel Sinkinson.

In the reserves, three players have a chance to make their Waikato debuts: prop Mason Tupaea, loose forward Zinzan Hansen and halfback Nui Muriwai.

The final changes to the reserves will give Sean Ralph a chance to earn his second Waikato cap and Tolu Fahamokioa has a chance to earn his fourth cap.

The Waikato NPC v Hawke’s Bay Magpies match will take place at Napier’s McLean Park tonight. Kick-off is at 5.35pm.

Waikato NPC squad to take on the Magpies

1. Ollie Norris (Hautapu)

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Solomone Tukuafu (Hamilton Old Boys)

4. Tai Cribb (Te Awamutu Sports)

5. Hamilton Burr (Hautapu) – captain

6. Xavier Saifoloi (University) *debut

7. Patrick McCurran (Fraser Tech)

8. Te Rama Reuben (University)

9. Xavier Roe (Hamilton Old Boys)

10. Taha Kemara (Te Awamutu Sports)

11. Tana Tuhakaraina (United Matamata Sports)

12. Austin Anderson (Te Awamutu Sports)

13. Bailyn Sullivan (Hamilton Marist)

14. Cody Nordstrom (Te Awamutu Sports) *debut

15. Liam Coombes-Fabling (Fraser Tech)

Reserves

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Mason Tupaea (Hamilton Marist) *debut

18. Tolu Fahamokioa

19. Zinzan Hansen (University) *debut

20. Simon Parker (Hautapu)

21. Nui Muriwai (University) *debut

22. Gideon Wrampling (Hamilton Old Boys)

23. Tepaea Cook-Savage (Fraser Tech) *debut