“This is a significant milestone for us as we do not expect the fire to grow any larger in size.

“We will have drones operating overnight to keep an eye out for reignition of the fire and to identify and monitor hotspots and flareups.

“We will continue to have a presence at the site tomorrow as this fire will take some time to fully extinguish due to where it is burning in peat and wetland.”

Thames Coromandel District Council civil defence controller Garry Towler told CFM winds changing direction caused smoke density to increase in Thames on Wednesday.

Towler said the smoke was moving up and across the Coromandel and advised residents to close windows and doors.

Tinworth said the fire had not grown significantly in size.

He said Fenz crews’ “solid progress” fighting the fire was largely thanks to the help of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

The fire has burnt through around 1024ha of scrub and wetland since Monday in the Island Block area. Photo / Malisha Kumar

“The aircraft have been doing great work to slow the spread of the fire while the ground crews have been getting that containment line in so we can get this fire stopped in its tracks,” Tinworth said.

“It’s hard work for our crews, and I want to thank them for all their efforts throughout the day.”

Tinworth said firefighters were aware there was “some anxiety” in the community about the fire and the large amount of smoke in the area.

“I just want to reassure people that we have your safety as our top priority.

“While we don’t expect anyone to be in any danger during this incident, we will let you know if there is any danger to you or your property well ahead of time.”

“This is a really beautiful part of the country with considerable environmental value, and we’re doing our best to prevent it from being destroyed.”

The fire burned close to the Whangamarino Wetland.

Earlier Wednesday, Fenz called on members of the public not to fly drones anywhere near the 15km wide fire ground near Meremere.

The call came after a drone sighting in the area of the fire forced Fenz to halt all air operations for a short time.

Tinworth said this was standard practice because drones are a serious threat to aircraft.

“A mid-air collision between a drone and a helicopter could have fatal consequences,” he said.

“Members of the public must not fly drones anywhere near the fireground.

“This impacted our ability to fight this fire as air operations have been our main avenue for suppression of the fire.”

Tinworth said the drone was quickly grounded and air operations were able to resume after a break of around 10 minutes.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.



