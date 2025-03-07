“With no rain forecast for the next few weeks, these dry conditions are set to continue.”

The announcement comes after Fire and Emergency told the Waikato Herald there were 115 vegetation fires in Waikato in January and February, including the large fire on Black Jack Rd in the Coromandel, which took days to control.

“It’s much harder for Fire and Emergency to protect people, property and the environment when the fire danger is so high,” Trim said.

Trim asked people to be mindful of the dry conditions and to avoid activities that can generate heat and/or sparks and cause fires.

“Don’t mow the lawns, use power tools, or drive or park vehicles in long, dry grass, particularly during the hottest parts of the day,” he said.

“These all have the potential to start a devastating wildfire.”

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.

Earlier today, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay classified drought conditions in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, recognising the worsening conditions faced by many farmers.

“Below-average rainfall continues to make it difficult for farmers as soil moisture levels dry out and stock feed and water become tight in some areas,” McClay said.

He said the Government would make $100,000 available to rural support groups and organisations that work with farmers across affected regions and the Ministry for Primary Industries would continue to monitor the situation.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said farmers and growers should seek support if they need it.

“I encourage farmers and growers to talk to their neighbours, mates, networks, and industry representatives if they need advice or support,” Patterson said.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.