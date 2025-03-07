“Don’t mow the lawns, use power tools, or drive or park vehicles in long, dry grass, particularly during the hottest parts of the day,” he said.
“These all have the potential to start a devastating wildfire.”
Earlier today, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay classified drought conditions in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, recognising the worsening conditions faced by many farmers.
“Below-average rainfall continues to make it difficult for farmers as soil moisture levels dry out and stock feed and water become tight in some areas,” McClay said.
He said the Government would make $100,000 available to rural support groups and organisations that work with farmers across affected regions and the Ministry for Primary Industries would continue to monitor the situation.
Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said farmers and growers should seek support if they need it.
“I encourage farmers and growers to talk to their neighbours, mates, networks, and industry representatives if they need advice or support,” Patterson said.
Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.