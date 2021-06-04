No cars allowed: Cyclists given own lane and lights for right turn onto Claudelands Bridge

Northbound on part of Victoria Street the right-hand lane will soon be closed to cars and motorcycles. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council is taking another step to make the city more bike friendly by allowing cyclists only to turn right from Victoria St on to Claudelands Bridge.

From June 9, on Victoria St the northbound right-hand lane between Alma St and Claudelands Rd will be closed to motor vehicles, giving cyclists their own designated lane and traffic signals, allowing them to turn right on to the bridge.

The changes will be overnight on Tuesday June 8 to install flexi posts, which will then be replaced with concrete separators to keep people on bikes safe from motorists.

The council says the right-hand turn on to the bridge will provide people on bikes a safe route and improve connectivity between the East and West biking community travelling into the central city.

The council's public transport and urban mobility programme delivery lead Martin Parkes says: "This intersection was chosen due to the already established sharrows (share arrows) on Victoria St and Claudelands Bridge, and the route being a main thoroughfare for people on bikes.

"Council has an ongoing focus to provide a transport network that is accessible and allows people to connect with the central city and their neighbourhood in safe and smart ways."

The new bike turn lane has been closed to northbound motorists for two months with council staff monitoring the effect on traffic. The council says early indications showed "impacts on journey times and queue lengths for general traffic have been minimal".

Meanwhile, cyclists can now also ride on a dedicated path nearly all the way from The Base to Hamilton Gardens after the opening of the Gordonton Path. The cycling path links Wairere Drive to Thomas Rd in Rototuna offering a safer route for people on foot and bikes parallel to Gordonton Rd.

Community Committee chairman councillor Mark Bunting says Mangaiti Park has gone from being a hay paddock to one of Kirikiriroa's busiest parks.

"This path has been a long time coming and I'm thrilled to see it finally open. It's this kind of lovely, off-road facility that Hamilton residents deserve. Separated, smooth and safe."

The main mode of transport in Hamilton is still private vehicles, with around 90 per cent of journeys to work being by car. Hamilton City Council's transport vision is a move to more active modes of transport, such as walking, cycling and scootering.