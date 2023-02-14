Ngāhinapōuri’s Waipiri Holsteins dominate national Holstein show

Waipiri Holsteins' Dean Fullerton (left) celebrates after Waipiri Mogul Kristy EX2 won Senior Champion Holstein at the 2023 NZ Dairy Event. Photo / Laurens Rutten

A return to Feilding for the 2023 NZ Dairy Event was nothing short of spectacular for the Ngāhinapōuri-based Waipiri Holsteins, culminating in a third successive Premier Holstein Exhibiter banner headlined by Waipiri Mogul Kristy EX2 winning Supreme Holstein Champion.

The Waipiri crew say that they couldn’t be prouder of the way their team of eight cows and five young stock turned out, taking four of a possible nine Holstein Championship Ribbons.

‘M’ seemed to be the magic letter, with the two Moguls winning their respective championships and the three Moovin’s winning their individual Junior Holstein and All Breeds classes.

A few special highlights for Waipiri included winning both Senior (Kristy’s third of the season) and Intermediate Holstein Champion, and their lovely senior heifer calf winning a class of over 35 heads.

“Obviously a lot goes on behind the scenes in the six to seven weeks prior to the show, and on-farm, Jesse and Mitch have been nothing short of great,” says Waipiri Holsteins’ Alex Fullerton.

“With international borders open again, it was great to get Canadian fitters Trent Jones and Wesley Haggins over, and their work was nothing short of outstanding

“Big thanks go to Gordon Griffin, Hannah White, Braydon Schroder and Hana Linssen for their help throughout show week.”

For more information and photos, check out Waipiri Holsteins and NZ Dairy Event on Facebook.

Note: Holsteins are a black-and-white breed of large dairy cattle, originally raised in Friesland.

Waipiri Holsteins show highlights included:

Waipiri Mogul Kristy EX2

• 1st Five and Six-Year-Old and Best Udder Holstein

• 1st Five and Six-Year-Old All Breeds

• Best Udder Holstein

• Senior Champion Holstein

• Reserve Senior Champion All Breeds

• Supreme Champion Holstein

Tahora Mogul Paris VG87

•1st Three-Year-Old and Best Udder Holstein

• 2nd Three-Year-Old All Breeds

• Intermediate Champion Holstein

• Hon. Mention Intermediate Champion All Breeds

Waipiri Crusha Shinto

• 3rd Two-Year-Old Holstein

• 4th Two-Year-Old All Breeds

Waipiri CS Freaky Girl - (owned By Andrew Dreadon)

• 4th Two-Year-Old Holstein

Waipiri Moovin Tonio

• 1st Senior Yearling Holstein

• 1st Senior Yearling All Breeds

Waipiri Doc Courtney

• 3rd Junior Yearling Holstein

Waipiri Moovin Toni

• 1st Autumn Heifer Calf Holstein

• 1st Autumn Heifer Calf All Breeds

• Reserve Junior Champion Holstein

• Junior Champion All Breeds

Waipiri Moovin Atomic

• 1st Senior Heifer Calf Holstein

• 1st Senior Heifer Calf All Breeds

• Honourable Mention Junior Champion Holstein

Waipiri M Red Apple

• 3rd Senior Heifer Calf Youth Show