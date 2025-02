Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a crash in Ngāhinapōuri on 5 February was 74-year-old Richard Smith, of Waipa. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a crash in Ngāhinapōuri on 5 February was 74-year-old Richard Smith, of Waipa. Photo / NZME

Police have named the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Ngāhinapōuri, in Waikato on February 5.

He was 74-year-old Richard Smith, of Waipā.

Police said the incident was reported to emergency services about 2.20am.

“In addition to the fatality, two other people were moderately injured,” police said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.