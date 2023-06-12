The approach to the Darjon Drive/Gordonton Road roundabout looking from the Darjon Drive side. Photo / Hamilton City Council

As construction of one roundabout on Gordonton Rd in Rototuna, Hamilton wraps up, another kicks into gear.

The city council says the Gordonton Rd and Darjon Drive roundabout is complete, delivering a safer and more accessible intersection for all road users.

Works now ramp up at the Puketaha intersection where the council is building another new roundabout.

While the Darjon Drive roundabout brings a number of new safety and accessibility benefits, the council’s transport unit director, Gordon Naidoo, acknowledges road works can be frustrating.

“Our team worked hard to try and minimise these impacts and get out of there as quickly as possible while keeping our staff safe,” said Naidoo.

Gordonton Rd is one of the main routes for commuters coming in from north of the city, with about 11,000 vehicles each day.

“During construction, we found there was 10 per cent less traffic than usual which means people were able to use alternate routes, which was the focus of our messaging,” he said.

The new Puketaha Rd roundabout will improve safety for people using the intersection and create new access for residents into St James Drive.

“At Puketaha Road we have the space to build a temporary road next to St James Drive which will mean we can still have traffic flowing in both directions for most of the project, however, there will still be some stop-go needed at times,” said Naidoo.

A new roundabout will be built at the Gordonton and Puketaha Rd intersection in Rototuna and create a new connection to St James Drive. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Deputy mayor Angela O’Leary believes finding the balance between improving roads and not causing too much disruption can be like walking a tightrope.

“The road cone certainly isn’t everyone’s favourite sight, but it’s an important one, and it shows that the council are doing the mahi to improve our city and making sure people can get around safely,” she said.

“All we’re asking is that people slow down; it’s not a hard concept. People drive on autopilot sometimes and we need to help put things in place to make it easier to get home safely.”

“Mistakes do happen, we want them to be less severe when they do because they are all someone’s family, friend or neighbour.”

“Your support is helping guide the way towards a city where people connect to places in safe, accessible, and smart ways.”

Gordonton Rd/Wairere Drive intersection – safety improvements

The HCC Infrastructure and Transport Committee also recently discussed, and approved, new safety measures for the Gordonton Rd/Wairere Drive roundabout.

Slowing down cars as they enter the roundabout reduces how severe a car-on-car crash can be, and even the chance of a crash happening at all, the council heard.

In the past five years, there have been 71 recorded crashes at the roundabout with speed or losing control being the reason for many.

Councillor O’Leary, the committee chair, explained the importance of making sure people can get around safely.

The work at this roundabout, still in the early planning phases and flagged for construction later this year, will include new signs and raised safety platforms on all entries to the roundabout except Crosby Rd.

Signs for a lower speed limit will also be installed as part of this work.

The platforms will be similar to those recently installed at the Te Rapa Rd/Church Rd roundabout, which has a smoother exit to make it a better driving experience, especially for larger vehicles.



