Next generation of lifeguards undergo specialised training modules

The next generation of lifeguards underwent specialised training ready for the summer season. Photo / Supplied

Zespri Intermediate Lifeguard School has successfully trained the next generation of lifeguards from the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti Gisborne District.

The 19 candidates aged 15 years and over came together at Waihi Beach at the end of November to participate in specialised training modules to get ready for the summer season.

The modules contained a combination of theory and practical sessions in order to prepare the intermediate surf lifeguards for various lifesaving situations, including rock and board rescues.

Also, a scanning and surveillance module, first aid scenarios and a tailored lesson in how to set up a helicopter landing zone were part of the training.

Club development officer of the Coromandel area, Poppy Crouch says: "I was impressed by the enthusiasm and capability of our candidates. All of them worked hard all weekend and learned a lot of new skills they'll be able to take back to their home beaches and use this summer."

The junior lifeguards were given a run through patrol and first aid scenarios. Photo / Supplied

In addition to the course, ambulance, police and fire services visited and candidates were able to look through the trucks.

At the end of the course, Zespri Intermediate Lifeguard School named a top candidate. Sam Perkins from Onemana Surf Life Saving Club was chosen based on his overall aptitude and commitment to learning.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand regional manager for the eastern region, Chase Cahalane, says: "The Intermediate Lifeguard School provides a great opportunity for Junior Lifeguards to become more confident and capable lifeguards. We are thrilled that these 19 young people now have a fresh set of skills."

Meanwhile, BP has extended its partnership with Surf Life Saving New Zealand until 2023.

The relationship began in 1968, shortly after the Wahine disaster.

BP New Zealand managing director, Debi Boffa, says: "We are delighted to announce that our partnership has been extended to 55 years and we are extremely proud to continue our long-standing association with the Surf Life Saving New Zealand team who work incredibly hard to keep us all safer on beaches all across the country."

The extension for another three years would make it New Zealand's longest unbroken community partnership.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand CEO, Paul Dalton, says: "It's incredible to think that BP has supported our organisation's mahi for more than half a century. As a charity, we rely on the generosity of the wider community and our partnership with BP has truly stood the test of time."