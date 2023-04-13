Over 1000 people gathered for the community iftar meal at Claudelands Event Centre. Photo / Isra Yaghi

In a first for New Zealand, a large-scale community “break-fast” for Ramadan was held in Hamilton over Easter weekend to share in iftar – the breaking of the daily fast.

Over 1000 people attended the event, which was hosted by the Waikato Arab Social Club, supported by prime sponsors WEL Energy Trust, Hamilton City Council and Ministry for Ethnic Communities.

The group hoped to foster a better understanding of Islam and invited guests to “come and celebrate diversity, inclusion and promote social harmony to create a dynamic community”.

One of the event supporters, Jannat Maqbool, said the occasion was also an opportunity for the Muslim community to show hospitality and generosity towards others, an important part of the holy month. She said it was especially significant as “Hamilton people made it very clear after the 2019 mosque attacks that there was a strong community here who enable us to belong and feel like this is our home.”

Sri Jyothi Govindaraju (left) and Jannat Maqbool at the community dinner. Photo / Isra Yaghi

Ramadan is observed every nine months in the lunar cycle and is a time for Muslims to reflect on their faith, focus on spiritual growth and be mindful of others. A key element is the discipline of fasting between dawn and sunset each day for the month.

Iftar is an anticipated part of the day and a time for appreciation. Guests arrived at the Claudelands Events Centre shortly before sunset and were guided by volunteers to a range of seating options. There was a celebratory air as people caught up, conversations buzzed, and children ran around the hall.

At sunset, a snack of dates, water and fruit was offered to break the fast and guests heard a speech from teenagers Aaminah Maqbool and Sama Yaghi who were keen to clear up some misconceptions about fasting.

They referred to their personal experience talking with friends about why they fasted and described how special Ramadan was to them. “Going without something as regular as food also reminds us to be grateful,” Aaminah reflected.

Sama said she had been building up to fasting from the age of 6, “you don’t do a marathon without some training”, she laughed. Both girls said everyone looked forward to celebrating Eid at the end of the month, especially children.

As evening prayers began, led by meals of chicken or vegetarian biriyani, raita and desserts were distributed by volunteers.

Waikato Arab Social Club Founder Mayssaa Sheik Al Ard listens as Aaminah Maqbool and Sama Yaghi address the crowd. Photo / Isra Yaghi

Guest Shirley O’Sullivan sat at a table with friends and members of the Muslim community and said the food was delicious and felt “it was a privilege to share this meal with the community and get an insight into their faith”.

Taupō businesswoman Sri Jyothi Govindaraju drove up for the celebration and said coming with her children was “a wonderful opportunity to not only share experiences about Ramadan but also show them that living in harmony is possible if we open our hearts to it”.

Guests included members of many community organisations that had supported the event including Free FM, HMS Trust, Earth Diverse and the Waikato Interfaith Council.

Maqbool said the Waikato Arab Social Club had trialled a smaller community meal before Covid, but that this scaled-up, fully public, free event was a first for New Zealand.

They were very grateful for the sponsorship received and hope this will become a regular event in the Ramadan calendar across New Zealand.