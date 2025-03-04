Advertisement
New Zealand Navy officer says joining NZDF was best decision of her life

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Midshipman Montana Hartley. Photo / NZDF

Joining the Royal New Zealand Navy has been the “best decision” of her life, Tokoroa 18-year-old Montana Hartley says.

The newly minted naval officer just completed 22 weeks of junior officer and basic training at Devonport Naval Base and has now been posted to Wellington, to work at the New Zealand Defence Force’s Joint Forces Headquarters.

Midshipman Hartley said she decided to pursue a career with the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) when she finished Forest View High School, after talking to her father.

“My dad and stepmum were a big influence in who I am today. He often gave me good advice, saying the only person holding me back would be myself.”

Hartley started talking to acquaintances about a military career, including the daughter of a staff member at school, and she read up about the NZDF online.

“I saw the Navy’s YouTube series Navy Made. Adding it all up, the Navy sounded really balanced and had an inviting sense of camaraderie,” she said.

“The values it stands for are the ones I live by too. Plus I liked the travelling aspect.”

After completing junior officer and basic training, Hartley said she felt she made the right decision.

“It is the best decision I have made in my life … I feel like I have lived so much in the past six months. The amount of life experience and the maturity you gain has been amazing.”

She especially enjoyed taking part in competitions, together with the larger intake of sailors.

“It was awesome fun, but there definitely were tough times. You learn to function at a high standard with less sleep than you’re used to.”

As the eldest of her siblings, Hartley said she felt it was her responsibility to do well.

“I wanted to be a good role model and show them they can do anything they put their mind to.

“Before training, I was unsure of myself and not speaking up as much. The instructors helped us be comfortable with being in charge and brought out our best qualities.”

During training she also learned something else.

“You are capable of much more than you think you can do, it’s all mental. Push to do your best and learn from your mistakes.”

Hartley has now posted to the NZDF’s joint forces headquarters in Wellington, where she will undergo further training to become a Maritime Logistics Officer.

As part of this, she will learn about directing and controlling resources and personnel on board ships and on shore.

“I’m looking forward to putting everything I’ve learnt into practice, developing into an effective leader and officer. I’d love to travel and meet new people – especially overseas.”

