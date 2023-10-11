The NZ Liberation Museum – Te Arawhata in Le Quesnoy, France features Te Arawhata soldiers created by Wētā Workshop. Photo / Supplied

Te Arawhata – New Zealand Liberation Museum has opened in a French town freed in unique fashion by Kiwi soldiers at the end of World War 1.

Hundreds of Kiwis travelled to Le Quesnoy to celebrate the opening of the museum on Wednesday (NZT), with former governor-general of New Zealand and former soldier Sir Jerry Mateparae and Marie-Sophie Lesne, the Mayor of Le Quesnoy, doing the official opening.

Also in attendance were Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan and Deputy Mayor Liz Stowyk, because of Cambridge is a sister city of Le Quesnoy.

The town was liberated on November 4, 1918, after four years of German occupation. Citizens were finally freed by the New Zealand Division, with soldiers using ladders to scale the walls that surrounded the town.

The museum takes its name from the way Kiwi soldiers used those ladders, instead of firing over the ramparts. It ensured no civilian lives were lost, but many New Zealand soldiers died and were buried in the cemetery in Le Quesnoy.

The method of liberation was a feat so unusual it even made the New York Times.

Many of those who attended the opening of the museum were already in France for the Rugby World Cup, but others travelled specifically for the opening and to be among the first to visit it.

Scale of our War: NZMMT Chair Sir Don McKinnon, left, and Wētā Workshop Creative Director Richard Taylor At Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Wellington, Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Supplied

Attendees included dignitaries, descendants of Kiwi soldiers, donors who have supported the $15 million project, and members of the public.

Sir Don McKinnon, chairman of the New Zealand Memorial Museum Trust – Le Quesnoy, said the museum acknowledged a friendship that began over 100 years ago and highlighted the importance of “learning from the past to support a better future”. He saild it also served to commemorate the 12,500 Kiwis who died in France and Belgium during WWI.

“The opening ceremony was extremely moving, but it was also a celebration of the many passionate people who have supported the project to get the beautifully hand-crafted front doors of the museum open.”

Wētā Workshop, best known for its screen work on Lord of the Rings, Avatar, and Dune, created an immersive visitor experience including a large-scale, hyper-realistic soldier, which is one of the first figures visitors see when they entered the museum.

The Ladder: New Zealand Liberation Museum – Te Arawhata. Photo / Supplied, NZMMT; Archives New Zealand

Another centrepiece of the experience was Te Arawhata, which means ‘the ladder’, a 7.4m structure that extended up through the museum stairwell.

“Having the opportunity to bring such a significant piece of Kiwi history to the fore is very special. The stories are rich and compelling, and we want to help people connect with them in a meaningful way through reflection and discussion about what happened in this little French town over 100 years ago,” said Sir Richard Taylor, Wētā Workshop CEO and creative director.

The museum was housed in a newly renovated 1890s building and stay true to its beautiful beginnings while ensuring it is also fit for purpose for today and beyond.

“The museum is beautiful,” McKinnon said.

“Wētā Workshop has created an experience that is poignant and emotional yet educational and entertaining. When people walk inside the building they are moved to silence. They become quiet and reflective as they walk through the many different rooms. It is very special.”

The mansion housing the exhibition. Photo / Supplied, NZMMT

The project has been privately funded through donations but fundraising was ongoing, with the aim of reaching beyond the $15 million target.

The Rugby exhibition, From the Field to the Front, which is located in a separate gallery inside the museum, also opened on October 11 and told the story of All Blacks who served in World War One and highlighted the place the game held in New Zealand’s cultural fabric.

The liberation began an enduring friendship between the people of Le Quesnoy and New Zealand, which has only strengthened over time.

Kiwis in Le Quesnoy were usually made very welcome and there were street names like Rue de la Nouvelle Zélande and Place des All Blacks, to remind people of the Kiwi connection.

There were more personal connections too, like the pre-school named in honour of the first man over the ladder, Leslie Averill.

Mayor of Le Quesnoy, Marie-Sophie Lesne reflected on the strong connection.

“We will always be very grateful to the men from your country for liberating our town. Our bond is very strong with New Zealand. It will never be forgotten.”

She said, for those who paid the ultimate price, friendship was theirs too.

“They rest here with us, and we care for them like our own sons.”

The official opening was attended by dignitaries included Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (husband to Anne, The Princess Royal), chairwoman of New Zealand Rugby Dame Patsy Reddy, Sir Don McKinnon and Lady McKinnon Clare de Lore, Sir Lockwood Smith and Lady Alexandra Smith, chairman of Wētā Workshop George Hickton, Andrew Thomas senior creative director Wētā Workshop, Tararua mayor Tracey Collis, Waipa Mayor Susan O’Regan, Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith, Lindsay Foundation founding partners Brendan and Jo Lindsay and national president of the NZ RSA Sir Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford.

