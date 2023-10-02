Concepts of the future Te Awamutu Te Ara Wai, New Zealand land wars museum.

Detailed design work is set to begin on Te Ara Wai, a New Zealand land wars museum planned for Te Awamutu.

Waipā District Council secured $5.24 million from the government’s Better Off Fund in December last year.

The full council met behind closed doors last week to discuss the project, which was now expected to cost $33 million.

The Waikato Herald has sought details of that meeting, including details of an independent review that was carried out and tabled at the meeting and an economic impact assessment.

In the meantime, the council confirmed in a written statement that $1.7 million of the Government’s funding would be used to complete detailed design work and seek resource consent for the old Bunnings building in Arawata Street.

Unless that work was done by June 2024, the Waipā District Council has been told it would not be eligible to apply for critical government funding from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage. Nor would other external funders be willing to commit to the project.

The decision made by Waipā District Council last week to push on with Te Ara Wai followed an independent review of the project. The review reassessed the scope and phasing options, operational budget and potential funding support.

An economic impact assessment, based on just visitation from outside Waipā and the Waikato region, said Te Ara Wai would create close to 20 jobs and add an average of $1.985 million per year to Waipā's gross domestic product (GDP).

Concept showing the Old St Johns Church in Te Awamutu.

The review also reassessed costs with councillors advised total estimated costs now sat at $33 million.

Waipā District Council committed $23.5 million for the project build in its 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan, with some funding to come from asset sales.

Of the $9.5 million funding gap, $2.95m from external sources has already been secured, leaving a funding shortfall of $6.55 million.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan said a “deep dive” into the project was crucial given the economic outlook, rising costs and the changed external funding environment.

She acknowledged some councillors were “rightly” questioning timing and costs but said, “No one believes the project does not have huge merit”.

“Te Ara Wai is really important at both a local and national level and will tell a crucial New Zealand story that is largely untold. But very importantly, this is a long-planned major investment for the district that underpins a much wider economic picture for Te Awamutu and Waipā,” O’Regan said.

Concepts of the future exhibits at Te Ara Wai, New Zealand land wars museum.

“Every single councillor is acutely aware of rising costs and a changing economic landscape. So let’s go into this with our eyes wide open, before we are past the point of no return. That’s why the review was undertaken and is why we are staging this project carefully. Te Ara Wai is not a done deal yet.”

O’Regan stressed completing the next phase will have no impact on rates.

“Without this work, we’ve been told categorically there is no chance of securing further government funding support. So while we have said yes to the design work, that’s only on the basis we have hold points in place for us to reconsider the next steps. And in fact, there won’t be any next steps if external funding is not secured – it’s that simple.”

Group Manager Customer and Community Services Sally Sheedy said recent conversations with partners, stakeholders and potential funders, including Waikato-Tainui, had been positive. One new funder had come on board immediately, committing $250,000.

“There is a long way to go, particularly given this project has largely been on hold for the past 30 months. There is a lot more work to do, and a lot more external funding to secure.”

Potential site of the Te Ara Wai, New Zealand land wars museum.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



