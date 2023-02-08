The exhibition features a brightfield illuminated light micrograph of a leaf of the lily of the valley plant (Convallaria majalis). Photo / Science Photo Library

Waikato Museum will host a special new exhibition with works morphing together science, art and nature.

The Hamilton exhibition is an expanded version of the touring exhibition Cellular Memory by Wellington-based sculptor and installation artist Elizabeth Thomson and opens on Friday, February 10.

It is the largest presentation of Thomson’s artworks, which are inspired by the environment. Among the highlights of the exhibition is a suite of new ‘exo-planet’ works that measure two metres in diameter.

The exhibition’s curator, Gregory O’Brien, says the “planet-like works” were a ”wildly inventive” exploration of life.

Wellington-based and Auckland-born artist Elizabeth Thomson. Photo / Supplied

“Throughout her career, Elizabeth Thomson has been drawn to areas of scientific knowledge such as botany, micro-biology, oceanography and mathematics. With images and concepts from those fields as her starting point, Thomson’s works take flight,” O’Brien says.

“They impart a sense of mystery, beauty and the sheer exhilaration of being alive in a universe which is itself living, sentient and ever-responsive.”

Born in Auckland in 1955, Elizabeth Thomson is one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading artists. Since graduating with an MFA from Elam School of Fine Arts, University of Auckland in 1988, she has exhibited widely throughout New Zealand and abroad. Thomson’s installations, sculptures and prints are included in major public collections throughout New Zealand.

Waikato Museum’s director of museum and arts Liz Cotton says: “This beautiful exhibition has been travelling the country for the past five years to much acclaim, and we are honoured to present the final iteration here at Waikato Museum.”

Elizabeth Thomson: Cellular Memory is on display from February 10 to July 2 and entry is free. For more information visit www.waikatomuseum.co.nz/events.