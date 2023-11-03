Ohaupo's Sheree Gare at the Champion's Table where she had seven winners, winning nine trophies. Photo / Dean Taylor

Ohaupo's Sheree Gare at the Champion's Table where she had seven winners, winning nine trophies. Photo / Dean Taylor





Organisers of the 59th Te Awamutu Rose Show couldn’t be more pleased with the shift to the new venue at Te Awamutu Sports Club this year.

President Anne Oliedam says as expected the clubrooms, which are bigger than previous venues, allowed for better displays.

Te Awamutu Rose Show 2023 in aits new venue at Te Awamutu Sports Club. Photo / Dean Taylor

Yesterday was set-up and judging, with prizegiving at 3.30pm and the show open to the public from 1-6pm.

Today the show reopens from 9.30am until 4pm.

Anne says there is plenty of parking and easy access so everyone is welcome to come and look at the best roses from around the region and further afield.

Lisa Fisher, pictured with Te Awamutu Rose Society president Anne Oliedam, won the Lois and Peter Self Cup for Best Exhibit Bloom or Stem, Novice and CF Penny Cup for Best Exhibition Bloom. Photo / Dean Taylor

It is a busy time for Te Awamutu Rose Society, who are working on a new map of the Te Awamutu Rose Gardens and will be hosting international visitors mid-month and then running Rose Sunday at the end of the month.

Eileen Wilcox of Hamilton won the Te Awamutu Trust Trophy for Best Large Stem, Te Awamutu Rose Soiciety Trophy for Best Small Stem and The Rosetown Trophy for Champion of Champions. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Rose Show Results:

Large type roses: Champion of Champions - The Rosetown Trophy, Best Small Stem - Te Awamutu Rose Society Trophy, Best Large Stem - Te Awamutu Trust Trophy, Eileen Wilcox; Best Exhibition Bloom - CF Penny Cup, Best Exhibit Bloom or Stem Novice - Lois and Peter Self Trophy, Lisa Fisher; Best Decorative Bloom - JJ Price Trophy, Best Vase of Roses, Sheree Gare; Best Fully Open Bloom - Waipā District Council Parks and Reserves Trophy, Janet Pike.

Small type roses: Champion of Champions - I and K Allcock Trophy, Best Exhibition Bloom - Pam Lim Trophy, Best Fully Open Bloom - Anne and Hank Oliedam Trophy, Best Small Stem - Guys Paper Plus Award, Best Vase of Roses - J. Jones Ltd Rose Bowl, Sheree Gare; Best Decorative Bloom - Geordie Austin Trophy, Irene Taylor; Best Large Stem - Colleen Kerr Rose Bowl, Diana Jones; Best Exhibit Novice - B and D Jones Trophy, Tess Smith.

Special awards: Highest Overall Points of Show - The Patrons Trophy, Highest Overall Points Miniatures - Bev Turnwald Memorial Trophy, Sheree Gare; Highest Overall Novice Classes - Te Awamutu Rose Society Challenge Trophy, Tess Smith; Pedestal Arrangement - Nancy Mandeno Memorial Trophy, Hadassa Jones.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.

Stay up to date with the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



