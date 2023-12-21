A reclassification is now needed for the area near Te Rapa Sportsdrome, to enable the proposed new community centre to be leased to Pukete Neighbourhood House.

A reclassification is now needed for the area near Te Rapa Sportsdrome, to enable the proposed new community centre to be leased to Pukete Neighbourhood House.

Hamilton City Council wants to put a new community centre next to the Te Rapa Sportsdrome in Pukete.

A reclassification would now be needed for the area so the proposed new centre could be leased to Pukete Neighbourhood House.

Community engagement on the reclassification is expected in early 2024.

The new building would free up space in the Sportsdrome for sporting activities.

Staff will now work on the detailed design, which would include bookable spaces for meetings and activities, and space for a cafe, which could offer employment, upskilling and provide revenue for the community centre.

Pukete Neighbourhood House has leased part of Te Rapa Sportsdrome for 18 years but has outgrown the space.

It offered a range of services, including before and after-school care, holiday programmes, food security assistance, activities and events to increase social connection.

“We have heard loud and clear that the community supports the Pukete Neighbourhood House, so this is an exciting step toward a fit-for-purpose, permanent home,” Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said.

“Pukete Neighbourhood House serves a large area in Hamilton. This new community centre will enable the House to better provide their wide range of services to the community, while also providing a new community space for everyone to use.”

Councillors favoured this option over an earlier proposal to put the new facility in Ashurst Park, near Ashurst Avenue.

“When we engaged with the community about the Ashurst Avenue proposal, we heard how special that piece of parkland is to people,” parks and recreation unit director Maria Barrie said.

“We wanted to ensure that any location chosen would benefit the whole community. We are grateful for the voices we heard during the process.”

Pukete Neighbourhood House general manager Scott Tiffany was excited about what it meant for his kaupapa.

“It’s exciting that after almost 20 years, our city will have a new purpose-built community centre and that, after almost 40 years, we will have a permanent home. With this new space, we will be able to considerably improve our service offering to the community.”





