Waikato News

New portal to streamline building consents

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
New portal Objective Build will streamline building consents in Waipā District. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā District Council has followed the lead of neighbouring councils and adopted a new customer portal to improve consistency, quality and transparency when applying for building consents.

Building assurance manager Dave Samson said Objective Build would allow users to create, submit, track and manage their building consents in one place.

“We are following in the footsteps of other Waikato councils that have already made the move: Matamata-Piako, Waitomo and Hauraki,” said Samson.

Objective Build will be active from Monday, replacing the current platform AlphaOne. Changeover begins at 5pm tomorrow and all active consents in AlphaOne will be automatically transferred.

“We encourage users to submit any draft applications before the changeover,” said Samson, “ however, any draft consents can still be submitted in AlphaOne for 30 days after the go-live date.”

The consents portals will not be accessible from 5pm, Friday September 6 until 7am, Monday September 9, while the changeover takes place.

Waipā building consent applicants can start using Objective Build from Monday. Photo / Dean Taylor
Objective Build will allow users to:

Apply for a building consent anywhere at any time;

Reuse information and templates across applications;

Track the consent progress online and via the mobile app (currently only available on iOS);

Receive all correspondence digitally;

Have one login for all councils that use Objective Build;

Merge individual accounts to manage their organisation’s team members and applications from one centralised account;

See active consents previously submitted via AlphaOne.

Individuals and businesses with active consents within AlphaOne will need to use the same email address when setting up an account for Objective Build.

