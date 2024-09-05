New portal Objective Build will streamline building consents in Waipā District. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā District Council has followed the lead of neighbouring councils and adopted a new customer portal to improve consistency, quality and transparency when applying for building consents.

Building assurance manager Dave Samson said Objective Build would allow users to create, submit, track and manage their building consents in one place.

“We are following in the footsteps of other Waikato councils that have already made the move: Matamata-Piako, Waitomo and Hauraki,” said Samson.

Objective Build will be active from Monday, replacing the current platform AlphaOne. Changeover begins at 5pm tomorrow and all active consents in AlphaOne will be automatically transferred.