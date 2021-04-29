Jen McIvor hopes her new business, Creating Wealth, will help more locals get into property ownership despite rising house prices. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

New Te Awamutu, mortgage brokerage Creating Wealth aims to get more Waipā residents into property ownership.

Creating Wealth Mortgage Advisers has recently launched in Te Awamutu, servicing the local community as its newest mortgage brokerage.

Led by local Jen McIvor, Creating Wealth will help locals to reach their home ownership and property investment goals, to create wealth.

With an approximate population of 46,000, Jen says more than a quarter of Waipā residents currently live in rentals (approximately 28.5 per cent).

She says house prices are increasing at a rapid rate.

"In Waipā, the median listing price for houses is just under $700,000, and this has grown 6.72 per cent in the past year," says Jen.

"The most expensive Waipā suburb is Cambridge, while the most affordable is Kihikihi – which subsequently had the fastest-growing house prices over the past 21 years, as of March 2020."

"With climbing property prices, property ownership is getting further from reach for some, so our goal is to create wealth for local Waipā residents through buying property."

Jen is a registered financial adviser specialist with a degree in finance and economics.

Providing options and advice for lending, the brokerage works with clients through the entire process of purchasing a home from start to finish.

Jen is a registered financial adviser specialising in lending, with a degree in finance and economics from the University of Waikato.

With extensive lending experience within the banking industry and working in the legal industry, she has a unique understanding of the entire home purchase and lending process.

"I am passionate about property, investing in it myself, and I know the benefits it can bring in creating wealth for our local community," says Jen.

"I aim to break the common New Zealand trend of borrowers using their own bank as a default, providing a more tailored and personal service."

"Covid-19 has changed the way we work and embraced new technology, allowing us to provide a predominantly digital service through an online portal, electronic bank statements and electronic signing."

For more information contact Jen on 021 024 16900 and at jen@creatingwealth.co.nz, you can also visit her website – www.creatingwealth.co.nz.