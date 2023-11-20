Waipā residents now have an easier way to have their say.

Waipā residents will have a new, easier way to have their say after a new online engagement tool was launched on Friday.

The website, haveyoursay.waipadc.govt.nz, aimed to improve the way council connected with the community, using engaging tools like easy-to-follow surveys, interactive maps, and project timelines.

Strategy group manager Kirsty Downey said the tool was accessible and easy to use for both the public and staff.

“Getting feedback from our community is incredibly important, and we want to make sure people can have their say in the easiest way possible,” Downey said.

“Our vision is to build connected communities, and it’s vital that we continue to strengthen these connections. This new tool is just another way for us to connect with our people when shaping our district.”

Residents could still have their say through other channels such as hard-copy submission forms and in person.

The first consultation on the council’s draft Dangerous, Affected and Insanitary Buildings Policy opened today for feedback. The community is encouraged to have their say on the policy’s proposed changes which aim to define the council’s role, procedures and criteria for classifying dangerous, affected and insanitary buildings. The proposed changes also address how heritage buildings are treated within the policy.

Visit haveyoursay.waipadc.govt.nz for more information and to have your say on the draft policy. Feedback closes Monday, December 18.

