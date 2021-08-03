New cycleway sweepers keeping it clean for people on bikes

One of Hamilton's two new cycleway sweepers managed by Infrastructure Alliance. Photo / Supplied

People on bikes are set for a smoother ride through the Hamilton city with the introduction of specialist sweeping machines, made specifically for cycle lanes.

Two new cycleway sweepers were deployed on July 1 as part of Hamilton City Council's 10-year, $55 million initiative to provide safe routes for walking, biking, scooting and skating around the city.

The sweepers are managed by Infrastructure Alliance, a group contracted by the council to sweep our streets and cycleways of rubbish and gravel.

The sweepers are sent out early each morning to clear away any loose stones, glass, nails, or other debris that may have made its way on cycle lanes.

Cycleway users in Hamilton are also able to report any cycleways that need sweeping directly to the council via Antenno, an app available for free on the App Store and Google Play, or by phoning Hamilton City Council's contact centre on 07 838 6699.

"Our two cycleway sweepers cover over 240km of cycleway each month, and can hold up to 500kg of waste each," said public transport and urban mobility programme lead Martin Parkes. "We also have access to a hand-held, manual sweeper for callouts.

"Ensuring our cycleways are safe for those who use them is another step in shaping a city that is easy to live in."

Council's Long-Term Plan will see another 40km of cycleways built in Hamilton, in addition to new bike stands and lock up locations already being installed throughout the city.