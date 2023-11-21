Walkers and cyclists alike have used the Arataki swing bridge since it was built in 1978. Photo / Graham Jordan

Walkers and cyclists alike have used the Arataki swing bridge since it was built in 1978. Photo / Graham Jordan

Replacement works began this week on a bridge on a popular cycle trail in the Central North Island.

The Arataki swing bridge crosses the Mangakino Stream as part of the Department of Conservation-maintained North Island Heartland Cycle Trail.

The original bridge was a 36-metre suspension bridge, constructed in 1978 by the New Zealand Forest Service, and is one of the last of its kind in the Pureora Forest.

The historic bridge has long been a landmark on the cycle trail, which links the Timber Trail to the Waikato River Trails Great Ride.

The bridge replacement project began on Monday, November 20 and should take around six weeks to complete, said Department of Conservation Maniapoto operations manager Graham Kimber.

“The bridge is something of a symbol for walkers and cyclists who enjoy this part of the country, but it’s due for replacement, and we’re pleased to have commissioned this project to get that work done.”

The new bridge will be similar in design to the old one, with cables and wooden slats forming a suspension-style structure.

The project will begin with the anchor points, followed by the fitting of the main cable across the Mangakino Stream.

Finally, the old bridge will be removed in pieces.

There will be a recommended detour while the bridge is being replaced. Details can be found at timbertrail.nz/centre-of-north-island/.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



