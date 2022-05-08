Taylor Moxon at wing attack for Verdettes Marist Old Girls and Georgia Bodle at centre in the background. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting indoor premier netball results, May 5

● OTC Timber HGHS Langman 53 v University of Waikato Premier Reserves 25

● Nottingham Castle Rangers 51 v Northern United Mamba 31

● Waikato Diocesan Premier 43 v University of Waikato Premier 69

● Allied HOB Keppler Premier 51 v Verdettes Marist Old Girls 48

● FTNC Premier 73 v Verdettes Marist Premier 47

● St Peter's Premier 67 v FTNC Premier Reserve 34

The first week of the Trust Waikato Hamilton City Netball Centre (TWHCNC) premier indoor competition started on May 5 with a new sponsor, Kirk Roberts Consulting.

The closest game was that between Allied HOB Keppler Premier and Verdettes Marist Old Girls. For Allied, it is a younger team this season following the retirement of senior players.

The game against the experienced Old Girls team was a good opportunity for coach Darlene Karena to try combinations.

The first half was a nervous battle with Allied behind by a goal at halftime with the score 26 goals to 25. Meekie Cooper Nicola at centre and wing attack showed her skills and fitness and connected well with Anahia Noble at wing attack and goal attack.

Phillippa Hokianga at goal defence added some dynamic defence energy in the circle. In the final quarter, the team was more settled with fewer errors and they were able to take the win in the dying minutes.

The final score was 51 goals to 48. For Marist Old Girls they were disappointed to have to start short, but the players who turned up played with guts enabling the team to come away with a bonus point.

Georgia Bodle was impressive at centre along with Taylor Moxon at wing attack who made an excellent return to netball.

Wilson Rarere at goal attack for Northern United Mamba. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The defensive pairing of Kitana Karu and Emily Patterson picked up a lot of ball. The shooting pairing of Malia Eyles and Linda Simon were solid the whole game with great connections despite never having playing together.

The other great match was between Nottingham Castle Rangers and promoted Northern United Mamba who had a great tussle despite the final score.

For Castle Rangers this was a great first game of the season to be up against an unknown team. The team took a while to adjust to the style of the opposition with the halftime score being 22 goals to 17. But, then in the second half, the team went from strength to strength.

The final score was 51 goals to 31. An overall good whole-team effort. Teagan Broomfield was consistent at the back on defence at goal keep and Keeley Portegys at goal attack the whole game provided a solid performance down the other end.

For Mamba, they were proud of their first indoor premier game performance. The team had a strong first half, but in the second half lost momentum with player injuries and subsequent changes. Corban Metekingi and Ruby Maine-More in the defensive circle worked well turning over ball and gaining intercepts. The team will continue to gel and develop with each game.

St Peter's Premier had the biggest win in their game against FTNC Premier Reserves. After a comprehensive start, the halftime score was 35 goals to 16 and fulltime score was 67 goals to 34. The remainder of the game was a lot more competitive.

Tia Lord at centre for Waikato Diocesan Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

OTC Timber HGHS Langman also started the season strongly with a good win over University of Waikato Premier Reserves. The halftime score was 24 goals to 13 and the fulltime score 53-25.

As expected, University of Waikato Premier also were dominant in their game against Waikato Diocesan Premier. This started reasonably competitively for the first quarter, but the halftime score was 31-21 and the fulltime score was 69-43.

FTNC Premier and Verdettes Marist Premier had a good game with the halftime score 39 goals to 25 and the fulltime score 73-47 to FTNC Premier. The score did not necessarily reflect the game.