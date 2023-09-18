Te Awamutu Intermediate AIMS Games netball team pictured on day six at Blake Park in Tauranga. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

Te Awamutu Intermediate AIMS Games netball team pictured on day six at Blake Park in Tauranga. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

Te Awamutu Intermediate AIMS Games netball players love their sport and that has been proved in their 2023 results.

Building off what they created in 2022, team manager Kylie McKay said not only did the team have the opportunity to play together all year, but they had the strength of the players throughout the court.

Coach Jodi Whitiora carried out team trials early in the season, so they could play Saturday netball together.

“We had an amazing junior umpire, Alexis Ripia, one of the junior umpires of the year. She was coached over at the AIMS tournament by New Zealand umpires and did a really great job there. She’s really helped our girls get to where they are.”

They came away with an outstanding 11th place out of 144 teams.

Whitiora was also voted Cadbury volunteer of the month in June.

“She just has this way with this age group, she is a coach who can relate and gain the trust of these young players, identify their strengths on the court, and make quick decisions for the team during the game. She’s amazing,” McKay says.

Not only did the Year 8 team place 11th at AIMS Games (first in the Waikato), but they were Ōtorohanga B-grade winners, Ōtorohanga Meet in the Middle winners, Pre-AIMS tournament winners and Te Awamutu B-grade winners.

Five of the girls were also Under 14 reps.

“Participation in the Tuesday-night competition in Ōtorohanga meant the team experienced playing against college students and adults,” McKay says.

“Captained by Lucy McKay, the team convinced coach Whitiora to keep playing together as the Saturday season was drawing to a close, so we did the Ōtorohanga Meet in the Middle Friday-night competition as well. A four-week competition and they were B-grade winners in that one as well.

“Over the season, they had lots of experience in finals netball which really set them up for success.”

The Te Awamutu team attended the pre-AIMS tournament at Hamilton’s Maeroa Intermediate School, beating the hosts in the final by a goal.

Upon attending the 2023 Zespri AIMS Games, they made the A grade after coming up against a challenging pool.

After grading, they were ranked 16 out of 16 in division one, based on goal differential.

After losing to Waikato school Fairfield by two goals in their first game, Te Awamutu Intermediate then went unbeaten throughout pool play, winning all their games.

The team showed character, winning three games in a row by just one goal.

Te Awamutu Intermediate AIMS Games netball team in action.

“We just grinded our way back into that playoff for 11th and 12th. Their whānau were so proud,” McKay says.

While in Tauranga, the players bumped into Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and chased her down the street for a photo.

“It was such a cool experience for these girls when that’s what many of them aspire to, to play for the Silver Ferns.

“For many girls this age, that’s their goal — that’s what they want to do.

“It’s exciting for the future of Te Awamutu College netball because a number of the girls will go there.”

Squad list:

Kahurangi Awhitu, Keilah Bailey, Anika Bair, Charlotte Buchan, Morgan Kurth, Lucy McKay (captain), Charli Muraahi, Jadis Nikau, Tilly Peters, Emmalee Pevreal, Keisha Wallace, Taelah Whitiora-Te Uira.