He said it is a game of strategy and speed - but most of all it is fun.
It didn’t take long for the adults supervising the “war” to join in - Ward showing he watches a few too many action films when he brought out his backwards, no-look, over-the-shoulder, running away shot - which missed.
Budd said Bow Tag NZ has invested in extra inflatables so he can set out a terrain and to provide cover for players, a swag of Nerf guns and thousands of bullets.
Participants can use supplied guns, or bring their favourite.
Teams work together to try to steal the flag from the opposition and return it to their base. Anyone shot has to return to base for 30 seconds before re-entering the fray.
Budd said he has taken a chance investing in the Nerf equipment and extra inflatables, and hiring Te Awamutu Sports, but interest is growing.
Nerf Wars are booked for two days on the holidays - Friday, July 12 and Friday, July 19 - from 10am until 2pm.
Age groups are 5-10 years and open, so older brothers and sisters or parents can take part.
There is a cost of $10 per half-hour session and each session will be a minimum of 10 players and a maximum of 20.
Safety glasses and bullets are provided, and guns are available.