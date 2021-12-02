Need help creating your vaccine pass? Hamilton City Council team can help

In-person assistance will be available at many of the city council's public facilities for two weeks. Photo / Supplied

Need a hand setting up your My Vaccine Pass? A friendly team will be based across Hamilton City Council facilities for the next two weeks to help you.

The in-person assistance will be available at many of the city's public facilities on weekdays from today.

Each facility will have easy-to-use instructions for anyone who would like to give it a go themselves.

The council decided to make My Vaccine Passes a condition of entry at public facilities, as the city prepares for life at "orange" of the Government's new Covid-19 Protection Framework.

To find out more about what Hamilton looks like at orange, click here.

Community general manager Helen Paki said the council wanted to equip Hamiltonians, as most facilities would require My Vaccine Passes as a condition of entry from December 14.

"We know this is a big change for people who use and love our facilities, and we're committed to making the transition easier. While websites and QR codes are second nature to some, setting up and downloading new technology could be tricky for others."

The customer teams can guide visitors through the process of creating a My Health Record and downloading their My Vaccine Pass, step-by-step.

They will also help print the passes (at any site except the Zoo) for people who would prefer a physical copy of their pass once they've downloaded it.

"Come and see our teams for a chat, and to set up your My Vaccine Pass – it doesn't take long. Take a few minutes to get it sorted now, and you'll have no trouble scanning into our wonderful attractions over summer.

"You can even go for a swim, visit some animals or borrow some books while you're at it."

Extra staff will be available to help from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday at:

• All six Hamilton City Libraries branches.

• Waterworld.

• Hamilton Gardens.

• Gallagher Aquatic Centre.

• Waikato Museum.

Staff will also be available to help at Hamilton Zoo between 10am to 12pm (midday) between Monday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the Customer Service Team, based at the Municipal Building, are always happy to help and support customers during opening hours.

Customers are encouraged to bring along their own phones, tablets or laptops, although devices will also be available at each of the sites.

• Customers who do not want to set up an email for their My Vaccine Pass can get a physical copy printed at a pharmacy near you. To find one, click here.

• To read more about the Vaccine Pass and set up yours on your device, click here.