The winning work was created with acrylic paint on raakau (wood) and bound in chains.

It explored pressing social and political issues impacting indigenous views, Elliott said.

“The chains hold a symbolic representation of being tied down, blocked or unable to move.”

Elliott hoped the artwork would inspire conversations about minorities being pushed into the margins and left out of community conversations.

“Our lifestyle is changing, and it’s impacting us. And we are unable to speak to it.”

Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum and Gallery has shown multiple pieces of Elliott's in the past. Photo / Tom Eley

Elliott’s work pays homage to graffiti culture and contemporary street murals through the use of commercial paints, applied with elaborate stencils on large-scale works.

The use of eye-catching, electric colours alluded to the culture of advertising and signs and was an attempt to magnify notions of indigenous culture and identity.

While waiting for the chance to be selected in the National Contemporary Art Award, Elliott ran artist spaces for those in the margins.

“Usually, minorities are pushed down into the margins.”

What the land remembers, by Leanne Mulder.

National Contemporary Art Award curator Nigel Borell selected the work after a blind-judging process, during which the artist’s name was not displayed.

“It is a powerful work that made me return for repeat views. A work that is full of tension, energy and polemic intent,” Borrell said.

Waikato Museum director of Museum and Arts, Liz Cotton, said it was “heartwarming” to have a local artist win the award.

“Zena’s work has been at Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum and Gallery in the past, and it’s great to see her thought-provoking and striking work here again as the 2025 National Contemporary Art Award winner.

He tangata paerangi – coming from a distance, by Cora-Allan. Photo / Supplied

“This really is a piece that needs to be seen in person to appreciate its power and beauty.”

Elliott, born in Whakatāne and raised in Te Reko, received the award last month.

Now Hamilton-based, Elliott shares whakapapa with Ngāti Awa and graduated with a Bachelor of Media Arts (Honours) from Wintec.

The National Contemporary Art Award was launched in 2000 by the Waikato Society of Arts and has been facilitated and hosted by Te Whare Taonga.

Access Denied, by Kelly Rowe. Photo/ Supplied

This year’s award had a record-breaking number of entries – 480 – from which 53 finalists were chosen.

Alongside Elliott’s work, three others were also recognised.

Leanne Mulder received second prize for her work What the land remembers.

Two Merit Awards were presented, to Cora-Allan for He tangata paerangi – coming from a distance and Kelly Rowe for Access Denied.

The artwork is displayed at Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum and Gallery until November 16.

Tom Eley is a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. He previously worked for the Weekend Sun and Sunlive.