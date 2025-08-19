Elliott hoped the artwork would inspire conversations about minorities being pushed into the margins and left out of community conversations.
“Our lifestyle is changing, and it’s impacting us. And we are unable to speak to it.”
Elliott’s work pays homage to graffiti culture and contemporary street murals through the use of commercial paints, applied with elaborate stencils on large-scale works.
The use of eye-catching, electric colours alluded to the culture of advertising and signs and was an attempt to magnify notions of indigenous culture and identity.
While waiting for the chance to be selected in the National Contemporary Art Award, Elliott ran artist spaces for those in the margins.
“Usually, minorities are pushed down into the margins.”
National Contemporary Art Award curator Nigel Borell selected the work after a blind-judging process, during which the artist’s name was not displayed.
“It is a powerful work that made me return for repeat views. A work that is full of tension, energy and polemic intent,” Borrell said.
Waikato Museum director of Museum and Arts, Liz Cotton, said it was “heartwarming” to have a local artist win the award.
“Zena’s work has been at Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum and Gallery in the past, and it’s great to see her thought-provoking and striking work here again as the 2025 National Contemporary Art Award winner.