“My husband and I were dead to the world when I woke up to a cat on my head, and in a panic, I yeeted it out the window - we’re both allergic and not exactly happy about being woken up,” Jones’ post said.

“I’m really sorry if you have a young black cat in the Sinclair Terrace area. No idea how it got in our house, let alone snuggled up between us in bed.

“Oh, and it didn’t have a collar, just a cute little face that may need a cuddle if it has an owner.”

Amid the speculation of how the cat got inside, one resident commented that she had experienced a similar occurrence as a child.

“My neighbour’s cat did this to me when I was a kid. Scared me so much waking up to two green eyes watching me at the end of the bed. It got through the window with safety locks on.”

Another grapevine group member thanked Jones for the morning laugh.

Jones told the Te Awamutu Courier watching her husband trying to wrestle the cat out of bed in his briefs, half asleep, made her whole week: “He’s my hero”.

“Picture this - a black cat ninja stealthily infiltrating a bedroom and snuggling up to unsuspecting sleepers, only to be treated to a surprise flight out the ranch slider in the middle of the night,” she said.

“Talk about a purr-fectly unexpected wake-up call!

“Hopefully, this adventurous cat finds its way back home to its owners and has learnt a lesson in aeronautics.”

The cat’s mysterious appearance was solved later on Friday morning when Megan’s son came clean to letting it inside because it looked cold.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.