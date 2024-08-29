“We have a dedicated team of volunteers who are passionate about the community, the park and proving an unforgettable experience to everyone involved in the event; our vision is to grow the Black Rock brand of mountain bike events in Whangamatā and provide and outstanding mountain biking experience to everyone that visits the town.”

The course is a 20km loop. Competitors can choose to do one, two or three loops of a set course.

He said most of the original “hardcore crew” of volunteers had been riding in the hills behind the town since the 1980s.

The event is held about 4km north of the town on State Highway 25, the park located within a commercial forest.

“Being here is a special privilege, and we respect the cultural significance of the area and mana whenua who generously allow us access.”

Registration is scheduled for Friday September 20 at Whangamatā bike shop Highline and at the venue on the morning of the race on Saturday, September 21.

The event is in its second year, coming off the back of a successful inaugural race last year hosting over 160 competitors.

Competitors would receive timing bands and registration packs, with racing to get under way from 8am.

“The event has a number of categories that competitors can enter, such as the gruelling 60km race, 40km and 20km races; the course is essentially a 20km loop, so competitors can choose to do one, two or three loops of a set course.

“Competitors can also choose the type of bike they wish to ride - we’re really excited this year to offer two different shorter kids’ loops, and we’ve received a number of entries already for this.

“The start times of each category will be staggered to accommodate everyone out on the course and ensure the best possible and safest riding experience for everyone.”

Whangamatā Mountain Bike Club volunteers meet during the 2023 race.

The start and finish of the race would be conducted from an “HQ” with food and beverage vendors, medical facilities, toilets and parking, he said.

“We encourage everyone to come and have a go, first and foremost we are about community and we want the Black Rock Cross Country to be fun and challenging for everyone, no matter whether you’re a first-timer, weekend warrior, competitive cyclist or elite athlete.

“Our region benefits hugely from out-of-area visitors and the results of past event surveys, conducted by local government, clearly show mountain biking is a significant contributor to economic growth in the region.

“We believe this will only get bigger as word gets out that Whangamatā and the Coromandel is a ‘must do’ destination for mountain biking.

What: Black Rock Cross Country Mountain Bike Race 2024

When: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 8am

Where: Whangamatā Mountain Bike Park

More details: www.whangamataridges.co.nz.