The MotoFest was ready to rev up at Hampton Downs in 2021 when it had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. Photo / Dillon Photography

Hampton Downs is the place to be for motorcycle buffs this weekend, as MotoFest is back on track for its fourth year after the Covid-19 pandemic meant the event had to be cancelled in 2021 and 2022.

Bike racers and enthusiasts are revving up for the two-day festival, running from March 4 - 5, headlined by the Shoei Superbike races. The event promises a bunch of two-wheel action, including the Motul NZ Classic Grand Prix, Supersport 600/600B and sidecar races.

‘Smoke ‘em Out’ is the main theme for this year’s event - A Celebration of Two-Strokes - but there will be a range of iconic bikes on display in a dedicated Legends Garage.

The Legends marquee will feature a range of bikes from throughout the decades and also a number of racing legends, including Andrew Stroud, Graeme Crosby, and former Grand Prix and motorcycle road racer Simon Crafar.

Crosby, who has been a part of MotoFest for a long time, says he was excited about the two-strokes theme. Although he is known for racing four-stroke motorbikes, he also has a history with two-strokes.

“I had three years of Grand Prix on two-strokes... Just the noise of a two-stroke at full flight down the main straight at Hampton Downs is something that’s gonna be pretty cool to watch.”

Graeme Crosby, of Renwick, Blenheim, is a retired professional motorcycle road racer who made history winning the AMA Superbike race at Daytona, the Suzuka 8 Hour, Isle of Man Senior TT and the FIM World TT Formula One Championship, all in 1980.

Crafar says he was “very much” looking forward to “New Zealand’s biggest track racing event”.

“I had a great time there in 2018 and I’ll be there [this year] as part of the Legends set-up, doing a few laps at lunchtime, but I am most looking forward to meeting you all,” Crafar says.

Motorbike racers set to compete on-track are coming not only from the Waikato, but also from as far as Christchurch and Australia. Among them are racing legend Avalon Biddle, Alastair Hoogenboezem, Mitch Rees, and Andrew Stroud’s son Jesse.

MotoFest has been held at Hampton Downs since 2018 and was set to celebrate its fourth birthday in March 2021, but had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. The last MotoFest was held in 2020.

For more information and tickets, visit Hampton Downs’ website.