The Freestyle Kings, a freestyle motorcross team from Australia, are coming to New Zealand and will make a stop in Hamilton. Photo / Sheppard Photography

Adrenaline junkies and petrolheads alike are in for a treat when Australian freestyle motocross team Freestyle Kings come to Hamilton in November.

The event is part of a series of shows in New Zealand - “the adventure sports capital of the world”, the organiser says - and will also feature Kiwi BMX champions Jed Mildon of Taupō and Ellie Chew of Wellington.

The Freestyle Kings, led by action sports icon Robbie Maddison, are coming fresh off a sold-out tour of the Australian capital cities, where they showed off their choreographed motocross and BMX stunts.

Maddison last performed in New Zealand in 2005 and is excited to return, this time with freestyle motocross world champion Pat Bowden and the holder of the most X Games gold medals in moto, Rob Adelberg.

“Getting a chance to return to New Zealand and bring with me the best action sports stars on the planet - we cannot wait to show New Zealand what Freestyle Kings Live is all about,” Maddison says.

The shows in New Zealand will also have a Kiwi flavour, with Mildon and Chew joining Freestyle Kings’ BMX squad.

Says Mildon: “I’ve been so lucky that my BMX has taken me all over the world in my 15-year career - but there is no better crowd to perform in front of than the Kiwis. They are crazy for BMX and FMX, and they haven’t had a chance to see an international touring act in four years.”

Event promoter Josh Hannah says Kiwis can brace themselves for family-friendly entertainment and adrenaline-inducing live-action motocross.

“New Zealand has long been the worldwide home of action sports, with the craziest fans on the planet. When I started the Freestyle Kings tour in 2021, it was always a goal of mine to take it to New Zealand, and now it’s happening, I cannot wait to entertain the Kiwi fans.”

The New Zealand events are the start of Freestyle Kings’ two-year world tour, which kicks off at Auckland’s Eden Park on November 18 before hitting FMG Stadium Waikato, Wellington’s Sky Stadium and Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium.

The Details - Hamilton

What: Freestyle Kings Live, motocross stunt show

When: Sunday, November 19 at 4pm

Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Tickets: From $45, online via Ticketek