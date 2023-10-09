Motueka's former world No 2 Josh Coppins, one of the stars tipped to shine in Ōtāne on the weekend. Photo / Andy McGechan

Motueka's former world No 2 Josh Coppins, one of the stars tipped to shine in Ōtāne on the weekend. Photo / Andy McGechan

Former national champions and Kiwi internationals from the recent past will all flock together to race once again in Central Hawke’s Bay on the weekend.

While these individuals should certainly be favoured to dominate at the 2023 New Zealand Veterans’ Motocross Championships at 1080 Argyll Rd, Ōtāne, on Saturday and Sunday (October 14-15), it’s also highly likely that a few unexpected names may end up being engraved on the trophies this time around, such is the depth of talent that will be on show at the Yamaha-sponsored event.

The entry list of riders reads like a who’s who and who used to be who of the sport and includes former world motocross No 2 Josh Coppins, of Motueka, Tauranga’s former world MX2 champion Ben Townley, New Plymouth’s former national 500cc motocross champion Mitch Rowe, and Whakatane legend Darren Capill, but, even with their “star” status, they should not be taking too much for granted.

There are plenty of riders keen, willing and able to win.

Hosted and run this season by the Central Hawke’s Bay Motorcycle Club, the popular event will feature many riders who, despite their veteran status, still rate among the sport’s elite.

The event again presents real value for money for spectators, with racing on two days.

Standout riders could also include Tauranga-based motocross coach Peter Broxholme, former cross-country front-runners Matt Vining (Te Kauwhata) and Mark Penny (Te Awamutu), Balclutha’s Dean Bond, Masterton’s Moston Wadsworth, Hamilton’s Dwayne Rameka, and Christchurch’s former national MX1 champion Justin McDonald, although any number of the equally talented riders entered could be in the running for a podium finish.

Former national champions such as South Islander Brad Thomas and Hamilton’s Kayne Lamont will also be worth watching out for, alongside such stalwarts as Kelvin Gray, Steve Lange, Nigel Gainfort, Josh Bartosh, and even the man who owns the venue, Hawke’s Bay’s Tom Twist.

Among the veteran women likely to feature at the weekend are recognised great names from the past such as Blenheim’s Stacey Emms, Cambridge’s Sandra Hannon, Te Awamutu’s Jessica Dunn, Beachlands rider Shelley Hickman and Omata’s Anneka Carlson, to name a few.

