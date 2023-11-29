Matamata-Piako District Mayor, Adrienne Wilcock, Ngāti Hauā representatives, elected members and project team gather for the Morrinsville Recreation Ground perimeter path blessing. Photo / Matamata-Piako District Council

Morrinsville residents have a new track to walk, run, bike, skate and scoot on.

The shared path at the Morrinsville Recreation Ground opened to the public on November 16, with an early morning blessing held by the local hapū Ngāti Werewere of Ngāti Hauā.

It comes as part of Matamata-Piako District Council’s Long Term Plan and Waka Kotahi’s Transport Choices funding that promotes accessiblity for mobility scooters, wheelchairs and prams.

Mayor Adrienne Wilcock said the path was looking good and it was great to see it ready sooner than anticipated.

“Our staff and contractors have done a wonderful job, the path opens up access to the rec’ and provides another walking and biking option for the community.

“We’re pleased to deliver one of the more popular ideas from our ‘Reimagine Morrinsville Rec’ consultation last year and feedback already shows it is set to be a popular track”, Wilcock said.

The new perimeter track is a 950-metre long and 3m wide shared concrete path that runs along the railway track from Lorne St to Avenue Road South, a 3m wide chip sealed section along Avenue Road South, and a 2m wide unsealed section along the river.

The new path joins up to the existing paths and the river walk to create a loop.

Waka Kotahi’s funding will also see a pop-up pump track that is 65m long and includes humps and berms for all riding abilities, that will be set up next to the playground at Anderson Park.

Ngāti Hauā representatives, elected members and project team at the Morrinsville Recreation Ground perimeter path blessing. Photo / Matamata-Piako District Council

The agency’s urban mobility manager Kathryn King said the shared path was a “fabulous example” of the community, council and Waka Kotahi working together to have a lasting impact.

“It will provide a much-needed connection to the beautiful Morrinsville Recreation Ground and support tamariki and their whānau to be able to move around their neighbourhood without having to always rely on a car.

“And it’s opening just in time for summer – what more could we ask for?,” she said.

The Morrinsville Rec perimeter path and pop-up pump track were part of a package of transport projects across the district that has received funding from Waka Kotahi’s Transport Choices programme.

Transport Choices is part of the Climate Emergency Response Fund investing in projects nationwide that provide safer and more convenient choices for walking, cycling, and public transport.

The community are invited to celebrate the opening of the pop-up pump track and new perimeter path on Sunday December 10 from 11am to 1pm.

