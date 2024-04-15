Emergency services responded to an incident near Morrinsville. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Emergency services are responding to an incident near Morrinsville.

It is understood the incident happened at Morrinsville-Walton Rd, near Rukumoana marae.

Police were notified about the incident around 1.15pm.

A spokesperson said police attended after receiving a report of an assault at an address on Morrinsville-Walton Rd, reported around 1.15pm.

“One person has subsequently presented at a local medical centre and is being assessed for an injury, inquiries into the incident are ongoing. There is not thought to be an ongoing risk to the community, the parties involved are believed to be known to each other.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and a helicopter responded to the incident.

“We assessed one patient in moderate condition and will be transporting them to hospital. For further information please contact police.”

Philips Search & Rescue Trust confirmed the Aerocool rescue helicopter had been in attendance.

A Waikato Herald reporter at the scene said there were three police cars near the marae.