More executive jobs to fill as Waikato economy bounces back

Recruiters Pavan Benepal and Carly Apps have joined Hamilton-based human resources company Everest People as more companies seek key new staff. Photo/ Supplied

A Hamilton-based human resources company is reporting a steadily growing number of Waikato companies employing staff post Covid-19, with key industries that drive the regional economy doing well and making plans for further growth.

The company Everest People says it is finding businesses are not simply filling old roles on hold due to Covid-19. They are also creating new ones, many of which are C-suite positions – the executive-level managers within a company.

Everest People managing director Senga Allen says: "This time last year was an incredibly scary time for businesses. Covid-19 hit and we saw recruitment come to a grinding halt, not only in the Waikato but nationally."

"A year later it's safe to say we're on the other side of that. The latest Seek NZ Employment Report shows a whopping 55.3 per cent annual growth in March's job advertising .

"At Everest, we're seeing a new client approach our recruitment team every week or two.

Everest has just taken on two new recruiters – Pavan Benepal and Carly Apps – as it responds to the steadily growing number of Waikato companies seeking staff.

"If recruitment is flourishing the economy is typically healthy too," Senga says.

"In my role as chair of Waikato Chamber of Commerce, I've been heartened to see many of the key industries that drive our economy doing well and making plans for even further growth.

"But having growth plans is only the first step – finding the right people to execute those plans is even more important. That's the role our team is playing in getting the local economy back on track."

New recruiters Carly and Pavan have more than two decades of employment experience between them.

Pavan is a qualified veterinarian with a PhD in Animal Sciences and Molecular Biology. She worked in various operational roles overseas for 15 years before starting her recruitment career in 2016 after moving to New Zealand. She brings to Everest niche expertise in the science and technology space.

"I've now worked in recruitment for five years and built strong networks with national and global organisations across biotech, food, pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing, engineering, agriculture and commercial laboratory sectors," she said.

Senga says: "According to the Waikato Region Economic Profile, 'professional, scientific and technical services' is one of the top five growth industries in the Waikato. Pavan is highly skilled at sourcing and recruiting specialist and technical people in this space."

Carly brings 15 years of recruitment experience to Everest. She's worked for large organisations in the public and private sectors including Ministry for Primary Industries, Child, Youth and Family, Fonterra, Genesis Energy and ACC.

Having lived in the Waikato for the duration of her recruitment career, she's passionate about helping local companies hire the right people.

"Campaign creativity and candidate experience are two things that are really important to me as an experienced recruiter," Carly said. "Creating tailored, innovative recruitment campaigns is key to success in today's competitive market."

Senga says: "We're thrilled to have Pavan and Carly on board. As a team we look forward to finding exactly the right people for Waikato businesses as the employment trajectory, post Covid-19, continues to soar."