Fast forward to when she was in her 30s and living in New Zealand, she began training her first puppy with the charity Mobility Dogs.
Now in 2025, she’s the organisation’s only senior trainer in the Waikato.
Mobility Dogs provides trained dogs for people who have special medical needs or are living with a long-term physical disability.
The dogs assist individuals with a range of tasks, including retrieving items, opening doors, and getting dressed. Every dog is uniquely trained to meet the specific needs of their future human partner.
That joy and compassion was also key to the Puppies in Prison programme.
As part of this, some women who are currently inmates at the Auckland facility would be teamed up with a puppy to expose them to diverse environments and experiences that are essential for the dogs’ early training.
“The prison setting provides a unique and controlled environment where our puppies can safely interact with people, explore new surroundings, and begin their foundational training during a critical developmental stage,” a spokesperson for Mobility Dogs said.
“This is particularly valuable, as young pups have limited exposure to public spaces before they complete their vaccinations.”
Garcia Gil said a puppy would not only help someone with their rehabilitation and learning “patience, responsibility, and emotional coping mechanisms”, but it would also impact “their family in the longer term”.
The puppies gave the women “unconditional love and they don’t judge”.
She said she was lucky to accompany the puppies through their schooling. After they undergo initial training – Garcia Gil calls it high school – they go to the Puppies in Prison programme to do their “degree” in mobility dog training, before their “masters” in a specific mobility disease.
Until their “degree and masters”, puppies live with their “raisers”, who help expose them to different environments such as supermarkets and shopping centres.
Garcia Gil said the hardest part about her job was to take a puppy away from their raiser.
“As much as they know it’s coming, there’s always tears.”
However, she said there was a good community of Hamilton puppy-raisers, who knew “mobility dogs have a bigger purpose in life”.
“Not passing that dog on and depriving someone of that gift would be selfish. When [the dogs] get to their purpose you can say, ‘That was my baby, I was part of its training’, and that’s your reward [as a raiser].”
The Puppies in Prison programme is run in partnership with the Department of Corrections. Garcia Gil said it played a vital role in the development of future mobility dogs and rehabilitation for women in prison.
The Auckland facility’s residential manager Daisy-Fau Tanuvasa said it created a “huge sense of belonging” for women in custody.
“I have witnessed so many changes regarding their behaviour and mental wellbeing... The companionship with the dogs really helps the women with their rehabilitation process.”
