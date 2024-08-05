“For children to thrive in their learning, they need to be in the right head space and have the skills and knowledge to navigate everything life throws at them. Both are connected ... you can’t expect children to thrive or reach their potential in learning if their mental health isn’t right.

Sir John Kirwan with students of Endeavour Primary in Hamilton at the Mitey launch in Waikato last week.

“Our school is really diverse ... it’s got amazing kids and there’s a lot of challenges that our children and families are facing.

“We want to help students formation as human beings. We’re always looking at ways to help our children get the skills and knowledge they need to make health-enhancing decisions in life, mental health is a really important part of that.

“We’re excited and think this initiative will benefit the children, and anything that we feel will help them is a good thing.”

Matamata’s Hinuera Primary School has also joined Mitey and principal Bex Kilgour said it was also positive for teachers.

“Mitey will provide an amazing opportunity for our teachers to continue to build trusting relationships through a curriculum-based approach,” she said.

“Mitey is not only about the students ... it focuses on ensuring teachers have the knowledge and capability to share the learning, ensuring the learning is embedded and sustained through the delivery of Mitey lesson plans that support teachers during class.

“The added benefit is that staff will also be able to use these strategies to support their own wellbeing.”

Kilgour said she felt “privileged and proud” to participate in the Mitey movement.

“The Mana model is a significant characteristic of the programme and reflects a culturally responsive approach for all students. At Hinuera, we pride ourselves on creating a culture where we all belong, and this programme gives us a pathway to actively support mental health.”

The man behind Mitey – long-time mental health advocate and former All Black John Kirwan – said Mitey helped mental health become an ordinary but important subject at school.

“We know our youth suicide rates are too high but getting to the heart of why that is, is really complex.

In 2022, Takanini School principal Margaret Aikman said the Mitey mental health programme will be a "game-changer" for her students. Photo / Michael Craig

“Mitey can help. It will allow schools to equip our tamariki with the skills, knowledge, and understanding they need to deal with pressure and their place in the world when life gets tough.

“The research shows us that if we can teach the ABC of mental health consistently to children when they are young, they will understand how to manage life’s ups and downs and have empathy for others who may be having a tough time.”

Martin Bradley, chairman of Grassroots Trust which helped with the Mitey launch in Waikato, said he was proud of the difference the trust continued to make.

“We all have a part to play in supporting the mental health education of young Kiwis and we felt awarding this grant to Mitey and helping mental wellbeing in the community was a natural fit for us.”

Mitey also began at Endeavour Primary and Cambridge Primary this month, while Matangi Primary and Newstead Model are to see the programme in term 4.

A further rollout of schools is scheduled for next year.





