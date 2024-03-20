Mitch East, 28, died after being hit by a car in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

A young lawyer who was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Australia, has been remembered as a valued member of the Whiritoa Lifeguard Service, and qualified as the club’s first ever surf sports coach.

Mitch East, 28, was hit by a car as he stepped out of an Uber early on Sunday morning. He died at the scene in east Sydney’s Tamarama about 4am.

Whiritoa Lifeguard Service chairperson Jo Wood, in a social media post, said the club acknowledged the tragic and sudden passing of East in Sydney this past weekend.

“Mitch was a valued member of our surf club as both a lifeguard, qualifying in 2010 and as our first ever club Surf Sports coach.

“He was an inspiration to so many young people and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

“The club is considering how we can honour his memory but at this time, we extend our condolences from all the Whiritoa Lifeguard Service ‘Team Toa’ family.”

A GoFundMe page in memory of East had raised A$98,266 ($106,133.) by 1pm on Wednesday.

The fundraising page said East would “always be remembered for his hilarious, yet kind nature and his incredible ability to befriend everyone he met.

“Mitch’s time was far from up and he had so much life left and love to give.”

Multiple New Zealand sporting personalities have donated to the cause, including All Black Anton Lienert-Brown and Black Cap Tim Seifert, as well as Super Rugby players Shaun Stevenson and Bryn Gatland.

On Tuesday, Whiritoa Lifeguard Service announced it is looking to develop a new $5 million facility.

The club first identified the need for a new clubhouse in 2021, after a nationwide survey of surf life saving facilities across New Zealand, undertaken on behalf of Surf Lifesaving New Zealand, showed the Whiritoa clubhouse was in poor condition and past its useful life.

The SLSNZ survey said Whiritoa’s existing facilities did not meet the needs of the club due to the condition, capacity, and layout. A complete rebuild of the main club building was recommended.

The club has recently celebrated its 50th birthday and is working through strategies for funding requirements on the back of the 2021 report.

A feasibility study has already been completed outlining building options, membership growth, demand and functionality.

Draft concept plans are yet to reflect member and community feedback received during the submission process, as the project team is working through feedback.

The existing clubhouse was built in 1974 and received various additions and repairs over the years.

It has 540 members, many of them based outside the community.

