Waikato police are seeking the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Wally.

Wally is missing in Hamilton and was last seen around 6pm on Tuesday, on Wellington St, Hamilton East.

His family and police said they are “concerned for his welfare”.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105, using the reference number 250506/6122.