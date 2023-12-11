Devon Jackson-Budgen may have been seen in the Rosedale and Orewa areas.

North Shore police are appealing for the public’s help to find former Te Awamutu resident 24-year-old Devon Anton Jackson-Budgen.

He was reported missing from the Browns Bay area by concerned family on November 21.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate him, and it is believed he has been seen in the Rosedale and Orewa areas.

Police and Jackson-Budgen’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Devon Jackson-Budgen or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 231121/2400.