Ministry of Education preparing Ōhaupō School for predicted roll growth

A new block is being built at Ōhaupō School to accommodate for growth. Pictured is school principal Sue McLocklan (left) and site manager Ammon Nathan. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A new block is being built at Ōhaupō School to accommodate for growth. Pictured is school principal Sue McLocklan (left) and site manager Ammon Nathan. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Last year Ōhaupō School was so crammed for space one of its classrooms was running from the library and the library was packed up.

The Ministry of Education has now recognised the Years 1 to 8 primary school needs to prepare for more growth.

It has a roll of 194 and by the end of the year principal Sue McLocklan expects it to be over 200.

The ministry has funded of a new two-classroom block that will also have a withdraw space, a learning support teacher space, a resource area and a kitchen.

It is being built by Construct Limited.

The new block will be ready to use by Term 2. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A Year 7 and 8 mixed class will move into the new classrooms in May.

This senior class is now sharing a classroom with a Year 3 and 4 mixed class who will also move to the new block too before moving back to its current room.

The classroom is connected to the admin centre and resource area, which will be refurbished when the new block is finished.

"Classes that would usually be across two rooms have had to be put into one for this term," says Sue.

"Because of our expansion we are having to extend our staffroom and admin area, and move our resource area to the new block so that this area can be reconfigured to accommodate our administration area."

Often speciality learning groups such as this extension literacy group have to work from the staff room because space is limited throughout the school. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

The new block will also provide space for specialty learning groups, like tutor Valerie Millington's extension literacy group.

The group now meets in and working from spaces available through the school such as the staffroom.

"This situation highlights the need for the new classrooms," says Valerie.

"We cope but when the new classrooms are done we can withdraw and not have to use the staffroom."

Senior students will also get their own hub and access to the kitchen.